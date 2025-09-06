High school football top performers in the Southland

Linebacker Matthew Muasua of St. John Bosco makes a diving tackle to take down St. Frances’ Jae’Oyn Williams.

A look at the top performers from high school football across the Southland during Week 2.

RUSHING

• Lorenzo Sims, Ramona: Rushed for 379 yards and six touchdowns in win over Hillcrest.

• Dean Rosales, Granada Hills: Rushed for 237 yards and three touchdowns in loss to Palisades.

• Ryan Salcedo, Bishop Amat: His 79-yard run and fifth touchdown of the night gave the Lancers a win over Valencia.

• Malachi McFarland, Damien: Had a 99-yard touchdown run in win over St. Paul.

• Joshua Aaron, Venice: Ran for 139 yards in 17 carries with one touchdown in win over Harvard-Westlake.

• Marcus Washington, Cajon: The freshman quarterback rushed for 117 yards and one touchdown and passed for 158 yards and a touchdown in a win over Etiwanda.

PASSING

• Taylor Lee, Oxnard Pacifica: Completed 29 of 32 passes for 457 yards and seven touchdowns in win over Newbury Park.

• Brady Edmonds, Huntington Beach: Passed for 351 yards and five touchdowns in win over Western.

• Koa Malau’ulu, St. John Bosco: Passed for 283 yards and three touchdowns in win over Baltimore St. Frances.

• Liam Meeker, Mira Costa: Passed for 259 yards and three touchdowns in win over Redondo Union.

• Luke Fahey, Mission Valley: Passed for 326 yards and five touchdowns in win over Folsom.

• Ryan Rakowski, Palos Verdes: Passed for 261 yards and three touchdowns and ran for a touchdown in win over Carson.

• Bradley Cassier, St. Monica: Passed for 300 yards and four touchdowns in win over Huntington Park.

• Jack Thomas, Palisades: Passed for 387 yards and six touchdowns in win over Granada Hills.

• Isaiah Arriaza, Damien: Passed for 276 yards and four touchdowns in win over St. Paul.

• Ethan Grant, Los Angeles: Passed for 322 yards and two touchdowns, rushed for 182 yards and two touchdowns in loss to Fairfax.

RECEIVING

• Troy Foster, Huntington Beach: Had nine receptions for 184 yards yards and one touchdown in defeat of Western.

• Madden Williams, St. John Bosco: Caught seven passes for 180 yards and one touchdown in win over Baltimore St. Frances.

• Austin Miller, Bellflower: The 14-year-old freshman caught four passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns in defeat of Oxnard.

• Alijah Royster, Oxnard Pacifica: Caught 13 passes for 186 yards and five touchdowns in win over Newbury Park

• Blake Wong, Norco: Caught eight passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns in win over Orange Vista.

DEFENSE

• Matthew Muasua, St. John Bosco: Recorded two sacks in a win over Baltimore St. Frances.

• JD Hill, Mission Viejo: Had four of his team’s eight sacks vs. Folsom

• Matt Casas, Beaumont: Had 14 tackles in win over Summit.

• Jacob Riley, Hamilton: Had three interceptions in win over Crenshaw.

• Leonidas Vargas, St. Genevieve: Had three tackles for losses and two pass deflections in win over South Hills.

• Jon Sharp, Venice: Had 10 tackles, four sacks and blocked a punt in defeat of Harvard-Westlake.

• Tareq Abdul, University: Made two interceptions in win over Santee, giving him five in three games.

SPECIAL TEAMS

• Cameron Evans, Marina: Had a blocked punt and recovered a fumble on another punt attempt in win over Fountain Valley.

• Christopher Cobarruvias, Banning: Returned a kickoff for a touchdown, made an interception and ran for a touchdown in win over Long Beach Cabrillo.

• Matteo Petroski, Valencia: Kicked a 50-yard field goal in loss to Bishop Amat.