Breaking News
John Burton, powerful liberal who shaped California politics for decades, dies
Advertisement
High School Sports

The Times’ top 25 high school football rankings

Maliq Allen catches a pass on his way to a 44-yard touchdown in the second quarter for St. John Bosco.
(Craig Weston)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist Follow

A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland:

Rk. School (record) result; Next game; last week ranking

1. Mater Dei (3-0) def. Kahuku (Hawaii), 21-18; at Corona Centennial, Friday; 1

2. St. John Bosco (3-0) def. Baltimore St. Frances Academy, 21-14; vs. San Mateo Serra, Friday; 2

3. Sierra Canyon (3-0) def. Honolulu Punahou, 45-0; at Downey, Friday; 4

4. Mission Viejo (3-0) def. Folsom, 53-14; at San Diego Lincoln, Friday; 5

5. Santa Margarita (2-1) def. Highland, 45-13; at Oaks Christian, Friday; 6

6. Orange Lutheran (2-1) lost to Chandler (Ariz.) Basha, 30-24; vs. Gardena Serra, Friday; 4

7. Corona Centennial (2-1) def. South Jordan (Utah) Bingham, 42-6; vs. Mater Dei, Friday; 7

Advertisement

8. Los Alamitos (4-0) def. Gardena Serra, 41-21; vs. St. Paul, Friday; 15

9. Vista Murrieta (2-0) idle; vs. Bishop Amat, Friday; 9

10. Yorba Linda (3-0) def. San Jacinto, 31-21; at Esperanza, Friday; 10

11. San Juan Hills (2-0) def. Chino Hills, 42-21; at Rockwall (Texas) Rockwall-Heath, Friday; 11

12. Servite (2-1) def. Chaminade, 46-3; at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Friday; 12

13. Gardena Serra (2-1) lost to Los Alamitos, 41-21; vs. Orange Lutheran at Orange Coast College, Friday; 8

14. Damien (3-0) def. St. Paul, 38-24; vs. Tustin, Friday; 13

15. Edison (2-1) def. Lakewood, 31-0; at Palos Verdes, Friday; 14

16. Beaumont (3-0) def. Summit, 41-14; at Chaminade, Friday; 16

17. Downey (3-0) def. LB Millikan, 55-7; vs. Sierra Canyon, Friday; 18

18. Corona Del Mar (3-0) def. Lakewood (Colo.) Green Mountain, 55-0; vs. Charter Oak, Friday; 19

Advertisement

19. JSerra (1-2) def. Honolulu Kamehameha, 38-20; at Oak Hills, Friday; 24

20. Oxnard Pacifica (3-0) def. Newbury Park, 56-35; vs. Rio Mesa, Friday; 21

21. Leuzinger (3-0) def. Bishop Montgomery, forfeit; at JSerra, Sept. 19; 22

22. Palos Verdes (2-1) def. Carson, 30-6; vs. Huntington Beach Edison, Friday; 23

23. Murrieta Valley (1-1) idle vs. King, Friday; NR

24. Rancho Cucamonga (1-2) def. Oak Hills, 14-3; vs. Chaparral, Friday; NR

25. Bishop Amat (2-1) def. Valencia, 42-38; at Vista Murrieta, Friday; NR

More to Read

High School SportsSports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement