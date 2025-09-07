The Times’ top 25 high school football rankings
A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland:
Rk. School (record) result; Next game; last week ranking
1. Mater Dei (3-0) def. Kahuku (Hawaii), 21-18; at Corona Centennial, Friday; 1
2. St. John Bosco (3-0) def. Baltimore St. Frances Academy, 21-14; vs. San Mateo Serra, Friday; 2
3. Sierra Canyon (3-0) def. Honolulu Punahou, 45-0; at Downey, Friday; 4
4. Mission Viejo (3-0) def. Folsom, 53-14; at San Diego Lincoln, Friday; 5
5. Santa Margarita (2-1) def. Highland, 45-13; at Oaks Christian, Friday; 6
6. Orange Lutheran (2-1) lost to Chandler (Ariz.) Basha, 30-24; vs. Gardena Serra, Friday; 4
7. Corona Centennial (2-1) def. South Jordan (Utah) Bingham, 42-6; vs. Mater Dei, Friday; 7
8. Los Alamitos (4-0) def. Gardena Serra, 41-21; vs. St. Paul, Friday; 15
9. Vista Murrieta (2-0) idle; vs. Bishop Amat, Friday; 9
10. Yorba Linda (3-0) def. San Jacinto, 31-21; at Esperanza, Friday; 10
11. San Juan Hills (2-0) def. Chino Hills, 42-21; at Rockwall (Texas) Rockwall-Heath, Friday; 11
12. Servite (2-1) def. Chaminade, 46-3; at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Friday; 12
13. Gardena Serra (2-1) lost to Los Alamitos, 41-21; vs. Orange Lutheran at Orange Coast College, Friday; 8
14. Damien (3-0) def. St. Paul, 38-24; vs. Tustin, Friday; 13
15. Edison (2-1) def. Lakewood, 31-0; at Palos Verdes, Friday; 14
16. Beaumont (3-0) def. Summit, 41-14; at Chaminade, Friday; 16
17. Downey (3-0) def. LB Millikan, 55-7; vs. Sierra Canyon, Friday; 18
18. Corona Del Mar (3-0) def. Lakewood (Colo.) Green Mountain, 55-0; vs. Charter Oak, Friday; 19
19. JSerra (1-2) def. Honolulu Kamehameha, 38-20; at Oak Hills, Friday; 24
20. Oxnard Pacifica (3-0) def. Newbury Park, 56-35; vs. Rio Mesa, Friday; 21
21. Leuzinger (3-0) def. Bishop Montgomery, forfeit; at JSerra, Sept. 19; 22
22. Palos Verdes (2-1) def. Carson, 30-6; vs. Huntington Beach Edison, Friday; 23
23. Murrieta Valley (1-1) idle vs. King, Friday; NR
24. Rancho Cucamonga (1-2) def. Oak Hills, 14-3; vs. Chaparral, Friday; NR
25. Bishop Amat (2-1) def. Valencia, 42-38; at Vista Murrieta, Friday; NR
