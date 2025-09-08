East L.A. College selected as site for Garfield-Roosevelt game on Oct. 24

The East L.A. Classic, matching high school football rivals Garfield and Roosevelt, is returning to East Los Angeles College on Friday, Oct. 24, the Bulldogs confirmed on Monday. There also will be a JV game and flag football game.

Last season, the two schools played at SoFi Stadium. The Coliseum has also hosted a recent game. But East L.A. College has been the site for the majority of a rivalry that serves as a homecoming for both schools and annually attracts the largest fan attendance in the City Section, if not in Southern California.

L.A.’s best football tradition is taking place THIS Friday, October 25 at Sofi Stadium.



The East L.A. Classic between the Roosevelt Roughriders & Garfield Bulldogs has been going on for over 99 years and is the best rivalry in L.A.



Let’s get into it! pic.twitter.com/lw5kheh8Pk — L.A. in a Minute (@LaInaMinute) October 24, 2024

Thousands of alumni return for the yearly matchup. There’s a week of festivities that both schools participate in leading up to the game.