East L.A. College selected as site for Garfield-Roosevelt game on Oct. 24

Roosevelt's Alan Ortiz (3) celebrates his touchdown run last season in the East L.A. Classic at SoFi Stadium.
(Ric Tapia / For The Times)
By Eric Sondheimer
The East L.A. Classic, matching high school football rivals Garfield and Roosevelt, is returning to East Los Angeles College on Friday, Oct. 24, the Bulldogs confirmed on Monday. There also will be a JV game and flag football game.

Last season, the two schools played at SoFi Stadium. The Coliseum has also hosted a recent game. But East L.A. College has been the site for the majority of a rivalry that serves as a homecoming for both schools and annually attracts the largest fan attendance in the City Section, if not in Southern California.

Thousands of alumni return for the yearly matchup. There’s a week of festivities that both schools participate in leading up to the game.
