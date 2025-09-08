Advertisement
Prep talk: Redondo Union girls volleyball rising to the occasion

Four-year starter Abby Zimmerman has led Redondo Union girls volleyball.
By Eric Sondheimer
You can’t say Redondo Union girls’ volleyball coach Tommy Chaffins is playing a cupcake schedule. On the contrary, he’s having his team face one top opponent after another in nonleague matches.

Last week, the Sea Hawks (12-1) handed Marymount its first defeat, then beat defending Southern Section champion Mater Dei. Next up is a Tuesday showdown at home against Sierra Canyon, considered this year’s Division 1 favorite once the Trailblazers get their sit-out period transfer players eligible on Saturday.

Abby Zimmerman, a four-year starter for Redondo Union, continues to provide leadership while delivering top performances in big matches. She had 26 kills in the win over Marymount.

In the City Section, Venice won the Gold Division title in its own tournament by handing league rival Palisades its first defeat in the championship match.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.

