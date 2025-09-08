The Times’ City Section top 10 high school football rankings

Hamilton coach Elijah Asante poses next to campus mural of Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon.

City Section teams continue to struggle against Southern Section opponents in nonleague games, but many are using the strategy Birmingham has used for years to toughen up before league play begins. Here are this week’s City Section rankings:

1. BIRMINGHAM (1-2). A loss to Moorpark still shows off the talent of receiver Paul Turner, who figures to be a breakout standout when league play begins.

2. CARSON (1-2). Colts fall to Palos Verdes, but it’s a good sign that quarterback Chris Fields is battling.

3. PALISADES (2-0). Quarterback Jack Thomas passes for 387 yards and six touchdowns in win over Granada Hills.

4. SAN PEDRO (1-2). Pirates go on the road and put up fight before losing to Great Oak.

5. BANNING (3-0). Pilots wallop another outmatched opponent while waiting to be tested.

6. GARFIELD (1-1). Ceasar Reyes rushed for 172 yards and had 12 solo tackles in win over La Palma Kennedy.

7. KENNEDY (2-1). Golden Cougars defeat Canyon Country Canyon and have rivalry game on Friday against Granada Hills.

8. MARQUEZ (3-0). It’s test time with a nonleague game at Rio Hondo Prep on Friday.

9. VENICE (2-1). Jon Sharp led a strong defensive performance in win over Harvard-Westlake.

10. HAMILTON (1-1). Win over Crenshaw signals a team improving.