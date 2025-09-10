Get ready for Carmageddon in La Cañada Flintridge on Friday night
Looking out from his office at St. Francis High School, interim athletic director Todd Wolfson can see the St. Francis football field, the La Cañada football field and the Rose Bowl.
“I can sit in my office and see all in one,” he said.
He might want to create a lottery to sell off his view on Friday night, because St. Francis is hosting Muir, La Cañada is hosting Crescenta Valley and UCLA is playing New Mexico at the Rose Bowl.
The high school fields are separated by 300 feet. The schools share a driveway, which will become an Uber drop-off spot on Friday night.
St. Francis is planning to use nearby Flintridge Prep and St. Bede middle school for parking. La Cañada is planning to use its softball and baseball fields for extra parking.
“It’s going to be Carmageddon,” Wolfson said.
All four high school teams are local, so that should produce great attendance and a party atmosphere.
Wolfson advises, “Come early and watch warmups.”
Kickoff is 7 p.m. for all three games.
Expect traffic reporters on the radio to be busy.
If Wolfson didn’t have supervision duties, he’d probably be kicking back in his office drinking Perrier and enjoying the scene.
