Prep talk: Birmingham begins its quest for a City Section flag football championship

While some flag football teams have been playing for weeks, one of the City Section’s expected top teams, Birmingham, finally debuts on Wednesday at Arleta.

Coach Jim Rose has only two seniors on his team and has been working to get his players familiar with new rules, from punting to the defense getting to be only one yard away from the line of scrimmage before hiking the ball.

Bella Gonzalez, a second baseman on the softball team, will handle quarterbacking duties early while waiting for the No. 1 quarterback to recover from a knee injury.

Rose is particularly excited about freshman Ellie St. Hubert, a safety and receiver. “She is really good,” Rose said.

Banning is the defending City Open Division champion. Birmingham won the first title in 2023.

“We always think we’re going to be one of the top teams,” Rose said. “Athletically we’re better than last season.”

