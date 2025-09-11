High school football: Thursday’s scores
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
CITY SECTION
Nonleague
Jefferson 49, Fremont 10
Mendez d. Torres, forfeit
SOUTHERN SECTION
Manzanita League
Anza Hamilton 59, Nuview Bridge 19
Nonleague
Bellflower 27, Whittier 6
Bloomington 62, Jurupa Valley 0
Cajon 38, Newport Harbor 35
Canyon Springs 33, Westminster 2
Chino Hills 37, Riverside North 3
Citrus Hill 54, Riverside Notre Dame 0
Compton Centennial at Firebaugh
Costa Mesa 57, Savanna 0
Gabrielino 50, Workman 0
Hemet 28, West Valley 24
Indian Springs 41, Riverside Prep 0
Irvine 28, Laguna Hills 7
Los Altos 52, Burbank Burroughs 7
Los Amigos 14, Nogales 12
Maranatha 42, San Marino 28
Moreno Valley 30, Vista del Lago 27
Palm Springs 49, Colton 42
Patriot 33, Temescal Canyon 10
Ramona 28, Rancho Mirage 21
Redlands East Valley 42, Sonora 31
Saugus 46, Hueneme 0
Segerstrom 33, Arlington 7
South El Monte 35, Garey 7
Temecula Valley 27, Hillcrest 18
Thousand Oaks 49, West Ranch 15
Upland 31, Citrus Valley 17
Western 54, La Mirada 14
INTERSECTIONAL
La Jolla Bishop’s 42, California Military Institute 6
Santa Rosa Academy 24, Kearny 14
8-MAN
SOUTHERN SECTION
Heritage League
Lancaster Desert Christian 53, Milken 0
INTERSECTIONAL
California School for the Deaf Riverside 80, New Designs Watts 20
