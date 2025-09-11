Advertisement
High school football: Thursday's scores

By Los Angeles Times staff
THURSDAY’S RESULTS

CITY SECTION

Nonleague

Jefferson 49, Fremont 10

Mendez d. Torres, forfeit

SOUTHERN SECTION

Manzanita League

Anza Hamilton 59, Nuview Bridge 19

Nonleague

Bellflower 27, Whittier 6

Bloomington 62, Jurupa Valley 0

Cajon 38, Newport Harbor 35

Canyon Springs 33, Westminster 2

Chino Hills 37, Riverside North 3

Citrus Hill 54, Riverside Notre Dame 0

Compton Centennial at Firebaugh

Costa Mesa 57, Savanna 0

Gabrielino 50, Workman 0

Hemet 28, West Valley 24

Indian Springs 41, Riverside Prep 0

Irvine 28, Laguna Hills 7

Los Altos 52, Burbank Burroughs 7

Los Amigos 14, Nogales 12

Maranatha 42, San Marino 28

Moreno Valley 30, Vista del Lago 27

Palm Springs 49, Colton 42

Patriot 33, Temescal Canyon 10

Ramona 28, Rancho Mirage 21

Redlands East Valley 42, Sonora 31

Saugus 46, Hueneme 0

Segerstrom 33, Arlington 7

South El Monte 35, Garey 7

Temecula Valley 27, Hillcrest 18

Thousand Oaks 49, West Ranch 15

Upland 31, Citrus Valley 17

Western 54, La Mirada 14

INTERSECTIONAL

La Jolla Bishop’s 42, California Military Institute 6

Santa Rosa Academy 24, Kearny 14

8-MAN

SOUTHERN SECTION

Heritage League

Lancaster Desert Christian 53, Milken 0

INTERSECTIONAL

California School for the Deaf Riverside 80, New Designs Watts 20

