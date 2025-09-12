Prep talk: Venice turns to its defense to provide lift

Venice football coach Angelo Gasca has been known for his team’s passing attacks. This season it’s defense leading the way.

In his 36th season coaching, Angelo Gasca has been known for his quarterbacks and passing the ball at Venice High. Well, Air Gasca is taking a back seat to defense this season.

Last week, the Gondoliers improved to 2-1 with a 17-3 win over Harvard-Westlake that featured six tackles for losses by Jon Sharp and 11 tackles by Donner Livingston. Donte Ross had two interceptions. Gasca also points out Joseph Iwunze, Nicholas Stratman, Will Oeser, Joshua Aaron and Hector Lopez.

The team’s defensive coordinator, Iggy Porchia, is a Venice grad, so Gasca is enthused that his defense can make Venice a Western League title contender.

Most of the defensive players have grade-point averages of 3.5 or higher, which helps give options to the coaches because of their intelligence.

“Hard workers and very fast,” Gasca said.

Why does Gasca keep coaching?

“It’s taking your guys, a group of kids every year, and shaping them, developing them, on and off the field,” he said. “While ultimately helping them live out their dreams on the football field. All of this while they are navigating growing up. It’s everything and more, way more, than I could have ever imagined it being. That’s what being a part of this for so long has been. I am very grateful, to say the least, and also very proud.”

Venice plays at Norwalk on Friday night.

