How the Southland’s top 25 high school football teams fared

A look at how the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared on Thursday:
Rk. School (record) result; Next game
1. Mater Dei (3-1) lost to Corona Centennial, 43-36; at Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, Sept. 19
2. St. John Bosco (4-0) def. San Mateo Serra, 42-0; vs. Honolulu St. Louis, Sept. 19
3. Sierra Canyon (4-0) def. Downey, 49-7; at Orange Lutheran, Thursday
4. Mission Viejo (4-0) def. San Diego Lincoln, 34-24; Chattanooga (Tenn.) McCallie, Sept. 19
5. Santa Margarita (3-1) def. Oaks Christian, 44-14; vs. Bishop Gorman, Sept. 27
6. Orange Lutheran (3-1) def. Gardena Serra, 35-14; vs. Sierra Canyon, Thursday
7. Corona Centennial (3-1) def. Mater Dei, 43-36; at Rancho Cucamonga, Sept. 19
8. Los Alamitos (5-0) def. St. Paul, 48-14; El Cajon Granite Hills, Sept. 19
9. Vista Murrieta (3-0) def. Bishop Amat, 29-10; vs. Beaumont, Sept. 19
10. Yorba Linda (4-0) def. Esperanza, 35-7; vs. Tustin, Sept. 19
11. San Juan Hills (2-1) lost to Rockwall (Texas) Rockwall-Heath, 36-24; at Mira Costa, Sept. 19
12. Servite (3-1) def. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 29-23; at St. Paul, Sept. 26
13. Gardena Serra (2-2) lost to Orange Lutheran, 35-14; vs. Oaks Christian, Sept. 19
14. Damien (4-0) def. Tustin, 24-7; at Salesian, Sept. 19
15. Edison (3-1) def. Palos Verdes, 21-20; at Fountain Valley, Sept. 19
16. Beaumont (4-0) def. Chaminade, 27-14; at Vista Murrieta, Sept. 19
17. Downey (3-1) lost to Sierra Canyon, 49-7; vs. Inglewood, Sept. 19
18. Corona del Mar (4-0) def. Charter Oak, 28-21; at Trabuco Hills, Sept. 26
19. JSerra (2-2) def. Oak Hills, 24-21; vs. Leuzinger, Sept. 19
20. Oxnard Pacifica (4-0) def. Rio Mesa, 56-6; vs. Oaks Christian, Oct. 3
21. Leuzinger (3-0) idle; at JSerra, Sept. 19
22. Palos Verdes (2-2) lost to Edison, 21-20; vs. Banning, Sept. 19
23. Murrieta Valley (2-1) def. King, 56-6; vs. Riverside King, Sept. 19
24. Rancho Cucamonga (1-3) lost to Chaparral, 54-42; vs. Corona Centennial, Sept. 19
25. Bishop Amat (2-2) def. Vista Murrieta, 29-10; at Upland, Sept. 19
