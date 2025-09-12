How the Southland’s top 25 high school football teams fared

More to Read

24. Rancho Cucamonga (1-3) lost to Chaparral, 54-42; vs. Corona Centennial, Sept. 19

22. Palos Verdes (2-2) lost to Edison, 21-20; vs. Banning, Sept. 19

17. Downey (3-1) lost to Sierra Canyon, 49-7; vs. Inglewood, Sept. 19

13. Gardena Serra (2-2) lost to Orange Lutheran, 35-14; vs. Oaks Christian, Sept. 19

11. San Juan Hills (2-1) lost to Rockwall (Texas) Rockwall-Heath, 36-24; at Mira Costa, Sept. 19

1. Mater Dei (3-1) lost to Corona Centennial, 43-36; at Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, Sept. 19

A look at how the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared on Thursday:

