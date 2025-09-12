Advertisement
High School Sports

How the Southland’s top 25 high school football teams fared

By Los Angeles Times staff
A look at how the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared on Thursday:

Rk. School (record) result; Next game

1. Mater Dei (3-1) lost to Corona Centennial, 43-36; at Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, Sept. 19

2. St. John Bosco (4-0) def. San Mateo Serra, 42-0; vs. Honolulu St. Louis, Sept. 19

3. Sierra Canyon (4-0) def. Downey, 49-7; at Orange Lutheran, Thursday

4. Mission Viejo (4-0) def. San Diego Lincoln, 34-24; Chattanooga (Tenn.) McCallie, Sept. 19

5. Santa Margarita (3-1) def. Oaks Christian, 44-14; vs. Bishop Gorman, Sept. 27

6. Orange Lutheran (3-1) def. Gardena Serra, 35-14; vs. Sierra Canyon, Thursday

7. Corona Centennial (3-1) def. Mater Dei, 43-36; at Rancho Cucamonga, Sept. 19

8. Los Alamitos (5-0) def. St. Paul, 48-14; El Cajon Granite Hills, Sept. 19

9. Vista Murrieta (3-0) def. Bishop Amat, 29-10; vs. Beaumont, Sept. 19

10. Yorba Linda (4-0) def. Esperanza, 35-7; vs. Tustin, Sept. 19

11. San Juan Hills (2-1) lost to Rockwall (Texas) Rockwall-Heath, 36-24; at Mira Costa, Sept. 19

12. Servite (3-1) def. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 29-23; at St. Paul, Sept. 26

13. Gardena Serra (2-2) lost to Orange Lutheran, 35-14; vs. Oaks Christian, Sept. 19

14. Damien (4-0) def. Tustin, 24-7; at Salesian, Sept. 19

15. Edison (3-1) def. Palos Verdes, 21-20; at Fountain Valley, Sept. 19

16. Beaumont (4-0) def. Chaminade, 27-14; at Vista Murrieta, Sept. 19

17. Downey (3-1) lost to Sierra Canyon, 49-7; vs. Inglewood, Sept. 19

18. Corona del Mar (4-0) def. Charter Oak, 28-21; at Trabuco Hills, Sept. 26

19. JSerra (2-2) def. Oak Hills, 24-21; vs. Leuzinger, Sept. 19

20. Oxnard Pacifica (4-0) def. Rio Mesa, 56-6; vs. Oaks Christian, Oct. 3

21. Leuzinger (3-0) idle; at JSerra, Sept. 19

22. Palos Verdes (2-2) lost to Edison, 21-20; vs. Banning, Sept. 19

23. Murrieta Valley (2-1) def. King, 56-6; vs. Riverside King, Sept. 19

24. Rancho Cucamonga (1-3) lost to Chaparral, 54-42; vs. Corona Centennial, Sept. 19

25. Bishop Amat (2-2) def. Vista Murrieta, 29-10; at Upland, Sept. 19

