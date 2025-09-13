Advertisement
High school football: Saturday’s scores

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

SOUTHERN SECTION

Nonleague

Desert Mirage 46, Temecula Prep 13

Riverside King 21, Riverside Poly 3

Webb 35, Loara 14

INTERSECTIONAL

Escondido Charter 46, Silver Valley 6

8-MAN

SOUTHERN SECTION

Nonleague

Chadwick 36, Thacher 30

Cornerstone Christian 78, Lancaster Baptist 6

Hesperia Christian 53, Highland Entrepreneur 8

INTERSECTIONAL

Orcutt Academy 62, Coast Union 38

Pasadena Poly 55, Francis Parker 22

Trona 38, Laguna Blanca 12

