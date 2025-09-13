High school football: Saturday’s scores
-
-
- Share via
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
SOUTHERN SECTION
Nonleague
Desert Mirage 46, Temecula Prep 13
Riverside King 21, Riverside Poly 3
Webb 35, Loara 14
INTERSECTIONAL
Escondido Charter 46, Silver Valley 6
8-MAN
SOUTHERN SECTION
Nonleague
Chadwick 36, Thacher 30
Cornerstone Christian 78, Lancaster Baptist 6
Hesperia Christian 53, Highland Entrepreneur 8
INTERSECTIONAL
Orcutt Academy 62, Coast Union 38
Pasadena Poly 55, Francis Parker 22
Trona 38, Laguna Blanca 12
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.