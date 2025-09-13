Advertisement
High School Sports

High school football top performers in the Southland

Defensive back Jaden Walk-Green of Corona Centennial and receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt of Mater Dei leap for a pass.
Jaden Walk-Green of Corona Centennial intercepts a pass intended for Kayden Dixon-Wyatt of Mater Dei. It was Walk-Green’s second interception in the game Friday.
(Craig Weston)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist Follow
A look at the top performers from high school football across the Southland during Week 3.

RUSHING

• Matix Frithsmith, Hart: Rushed for 129 yards and one touchdown, and returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown, in win over Heritage Christian.

• Ryan Salcedo, Bishop Amat: Rushed for 115 yards and one touchdown in loss to Vista Murrieta.

• James Strong, Rancho Cucamonga: Rushed for 152 yards and three touchdowns in loss to Chaparral.

• Kayne Miller, Calabasas: Had 111 yards rushing and one touchdown in loss to Agoura.

PASSING

• Michael Wynn Jr., St. Genevieve: Completed 25 of 31 passes for 462 yards and five touchdowns in win over La Salle.

• Jackson Taylor, Thousand Oaks: Completed 12 of 15 passes for 190 yards and five touchdowns in win over West Ranch.

• Cooper Berry, Maranatha: Passed for 347 yards and five touchdowns in win over San Marino.

• Marcus Washington, Cajon: The freshman passed for 221 yards and four touchdowns in win over Newport Harbor.

• Taylor Lee, Oxnard Pacifica: Passed for 366 yards and eight touchdowns in win over Rio Mesa.

• Seth Solorio, San Pedro: Passed for a school-record five touchdowns in win over Bell.

• Jacob Paisano, Hart: Had five touchdown passes in win over Heritage Christian.

• Chase Curren, Crespi: Passed for 211 yards and four touchdown and ran for another in win over Canyon Country Canyon.

• Dane Weber, Chaparral: Passed for 201 yards and three touchdowns in win over Rancho Cucamonga.

• Gavin Gray, Agoura: Passed for 290 yards and two touchdowns in win over Calabasas.

RECEIVING

• Nico Vergara, Maranatha: Caught 11 passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns in win over San Marino.

• Braedon Miller, Beaumont: Caught 13 passes for 137 yards in win over Chaminade.

DEFENSE

• Jaden Walk-Green, Corona Centennial: Made two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown, and kicked two field goals in win over Mater Dei.

• Jonathan McKinley, Corona Centennial: Recorded three sacks and recovered a fumble vs. Mater Dei.

• Jailen Hill, St. John Bosco: Had two interceptions in win over San Mateo Serra.

• Marcus Fakatou, Orange Lutheran: Had two sacks, forced a fumble and blocked an extra-point attempt in win over Gardena Serra.

• Max Meier, Loyola: Had four sacks in win over Hamilton.

• Jacob Riley, L.A. Hamilton: Had two interceptions in loss to Loyola.

• Demare Dezeurn, Palisades: Had three interceptions, including a 78-yard pick six, in win over Brentwood.

SPECIAL TEAMS

• Owen Morris, Cajon: Made a game-winning 18-yard field goal as time expired to beat Newport Harbor.

• Kasra Maghami, Harvard-Westlake: The freshman made a 43-yard field goal and was seven for seven on PATs in win over Royal.

• Noah Thayer, JSerra: Kicked the game-deciding 31-yard field goal in win over Oak Hills.

• Blaise Burrell, Edison: Blocked field-goal attempt in the final seconds in 21-20 win over Palos Verdes.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

