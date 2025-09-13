High school football top performers in the Southland

Jaden Walk-Green of Corona Centennial intercepts a pass intended for Kayden Dixon-Wyatt of Mater Dei. It was Walk-Green’s second interception in the game Friday.

A look at the top performers from high school football across the Southland during Week 3.

RUSHING

• Matix Frithsmith, Hart: Rushed for 129 yards and one touchdown, and returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown, in win over Heritage Christian.

• Ryan Salcedo, Bishop Amat: Rushed for 115 yards and one touchdown in loss to Vista Murrieta.

• James Strong, Rancho Cucamonga: Rushed for 152 yards and three touchdowns in loss to Chaparral.

• Kayne Miller, Calabasas: Had 111 yards rushing and one touchdown in loss to Agoura.

PASSING

• Michael Wynn Jr., St. Genevieve: Completed 25 of 31 passes for 462 yards and five touchdowns in win over La Salle.

• Jackson Taylor, Thousand Oaks: Completed 12 of 15 passes for 190 yards and five touchdowns in win over West Ranch.

• Cooper Berry, Maranatha: Passed for 347 yards and five touchdowns in win over San Marino.

• Marcus Washington, Cajon: The freshman passed for 221 yards and four touchdowns in win over Newport Harbor.

• Taylor Lee, Oxnard Pacifica: Passed for 366 yards and eight touchdowns in win over Rio Mesa.

• Seth Solorio, San Pedro: Passed for a school-record five touchdowns in win over Bell.

• Jacob Paisano, Hart: Had five touchdown passes in win over Heritage Christian.

• Chase Curren, Crespi: Passed for 211 yards and four touchdown and ran for another in win over Canyon Country Canyon.

• Dane Weber, Chaparral: Passed for 201 yards and three touchdowns in win over Rancho Cucamonga.

• Gavin Gray, Agoura: Passed for 290 yards and two touchdowns in win over Calabasas.

RECEIVING

• Nico Vergara, Maranatha: Caught 11 passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns in win over San Marino.

• Braedon Miller, Beaumont: Caught 13 passes for 137 yards in win over Chaminade.

DEFENSE

Great sequence captured by photographer Craig Weston of game-clinching interception by Jaden Walk-Green of Corona Centenial against Kayden Dixon-Wyatt of Mater Dei. pic.twitter.com/4DLmm7zNvv — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 13, 2025

• Jaden Walk-Green, Corona Centennial: Made two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown, and kicked two field goals in win over Mater Dei.

• Jonathan McKinley, Corona Centennial: Recorded three sacks and recovered a fumble vs. Mater Dei.

• Jailen Hill, St. John Bosco: Had two interceptions in win over San Mateo Serra.

• Marcus Fakatou, Orange Lutheran: Had two sacks, forced a fumble and blocked an extra-point attempt in win over Gardena Serra.

• Max Meier, Loyola: Had four sacks in win over Hamilton.

• Jacob Riley, L.A. Hamilton: Had two interceptions in loss to Loyola.

• Demare Dezeurn, Palisades: Had three interceptions, including a 78-yard pick six, in win over Brentwood.

SPECIAL TEAMS

• Owen Morris, Cajon: Made a game-winning 18-yard field goal as time expired to beat Newport Harbor.

• Kasra Maghami, Harvard-Westlake: The freshman made a 43-yard field goal and was seven for seven on PATs in win over Royal.

• Noah Thayer, JSerra: Kicked the game-deciding 31-yard field goal in win over Oak Hills.

• Blaise Burrell, Edison: Blocked field-goal attempt in the final seconds in 21-20 win over Palos Verdes.