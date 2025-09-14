High school football: Week 4 schedule
WEEK 4
(Games at 7 pm. unless noted)
THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE
CITY SECTION
East Valley League
Arleta at Grant
Monroe at North Hollywood
Sun Valley Poly at Fulton, 3:30 p.m.
Verdugo Hills at Chavez
Nonleague
SOUTHERN SECTION
Golden League
Littlerock at Eastside
Pacific League
Glendale at Muir
Nonleague
Azusa at Temple City
Bassett at Keppel
Cerritos at Anaheim Canyon
Cerritos Valley Christian at St. Anthony
Citrus Valley at Norco, 7:30 p.m.
Colton at Arlington
Gahr at Los Altos
Hemet at Adelanto, 7:30 p.m.
Hillcrest at Paloma Valley
Hoover at Arcadia
Irvine at La Palma Kennedy
La Canada at Maranatha
Lynwood at Westminster La Quinta
Marina at Esperanza
Moreno Valley at La Sierra, 7:30 p.m.
Rialto at Banning
Rim of the World at Bloomington
Santa Clara at Duarte
Santa Monica at Gardena, 4 p.m.
Sierra Canyon at Orange Lutheran
Temecula Prep at Rubidoux, 7:30 p.m.
Yucaipa at Palm Springs, 7:30 p.m.
INTERSECTIONAL
Carlsbad La Costa Canyon at Murrieta Mesa
Desert Mirage at Mendez
North Torrance at Carson
Westlake at Venice
8-MAN
CITY SECTION
Nonleague
Sherman Oaks CES at Stella
SOUTHERN SECTION
Heritage League
Lancaster Baptist at Milken
Nonleague
Southlands Christian at Noli Indian, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE
CITY SECTION
Eastern League
Bell at Huntington Park
L.A. Roosevelt at South Gate
Legacy at Garfield
Valley Mission League
Canoga Park at Panorama
Reseda at San Fernando
Van Nuys at Granada Hills Kennedy
Nonleague
Angelou at Locke
Contreras at Santee
Eagle Rock at Taft
Granada Hills at Fairfax
Jefferson at Firebaugh
King-Drew at Westchester
Los Angeles at L.A. University, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Jordan at L.A. Marshall, 4 p.m.
Manual Arts at Lincoln
Palisades at El Camino Real
Rancho Dominguez at L.A. Hamilton
Rivera at Fremont
Sylmar at Chatsworth
West Adams at Santee
SOUTHERN SECTION
Camino Real League
Bosco Tech at St. Genevieve
St. Bernard at St. Monica
Foothill League
Canyon Country Canyon vs. Golden Valley at Canyon
Saugus vs. Hart at College of the Canyons
Valencia vs. West Ranch at Valencia
Golden League
Antelope Valley at Knight
Highland at Quartz Hill
Palmdale at Lancaster
Manzanita League
California Military Institute at Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian
Desert Chapel at Nuview Bridge
San Jacinto Valley Academy at Vasquez
Mission Valley League
Arroyo at El Monte
Gabrielino at Rosemead
South El Monte at Mountain View
Moore League
Lakewood at Compton
Long Beach Cabrillo at Millikan
Long Beach Poly at Long Beach Jordan
Pacific League
Burbank at Crescenta Valley
Hoover at Arcadia
Pasadena at Burbank Burroughs
Nonleague
Agoura at Buena
Arrowhead Christian at Jurupa Valley
Arroyo Valley at Cathedral City
Artesia at San Gabriel
Ayala at Glendora
Baldwin Park at Monrovia
Barstow at Ridgecrest Burroughs
Bassett at Keppel
Beaumont at Vista Murrieta
Beckman at Woodbridge
Big Bear at Desert Hot Springs
Bishop Amat at Upland
Bolsa Grande at Corona
Bonita at Schurr
California at Bell Gardens
Capistrano Valley Christian at St. Margaret’s
Cathedral at Chaminade
Century at Costa Mesa
Chaffey at Victor Valley
Chino at Don Lugo
Corona Centennial at Rancho Cucamonga
Crespi at Oak Park
Damien at Salesian
Dana Hills at Tesoro
Dominguez at Compton Centennial
Dos Pueblos at Ventura
Eastvale Roosevelt at Corona Santiago
Edison at Fountain Valley
Eisenhower at Hesperia
El Rancho at Fontana
El Segundo at Torrance
Elsinore at Norte Vista
Etiwanda at Bishop Diego
Fillmore at Carpinteria
Foothill at Capistrano Valley
Gahr at Los Altos
Garden Grove Pacifica at Aliso Niguel
Garden Grove Santiago at Ocean View
Glenn at Westminster La Quinta
Grace at Brentwood
Granite Hills at Los Alamitos
Great Oak at Chaparral
Hemet at Adelanto
Hillcrest at Paloma Valley
Indian Springs at Citrus Hill
Inglewood at Downey
Irvine University at Garden Grove
Jurupa Hills at Rancho Mirage
Kaiser at Cantwell-Sacred Heart
La Habra at La Mirada
La Salle at Claremont
La Serna at Crean Lutheran
Laguna Beach at El Dorado
Leuzinger at JSerra
Linfield Christian at Carter
Los Osos at Sultana
Mary Star at Lawndale
Mayfair at Huntington Beach
Montebello at San Marino
Newport Harbor at Colony
Nordhoff at Beverly Hills
Northview at Covina
Oak Hills at St. Bonaventure
Oaks Christian at Gardena Serra
Ontario at Montclair
Orange at Redondo Union
Oxnard at Rio Mesa
Pacific at Heritage
Palm Desert at Redlands
Paramount at Norwalk
Perris at Grand Terrace
Pioneer at Estancia
Placentia Valencia at Walnut
Portola at Northwood
Ramona at Riverside Poly
Rancho Alamitos at Godinez
Rio Hondo Prep at Bellflower
Riverside King at Murrieta Valley
Riverside North at Redlands East Valley
Riverside Prep at Whittier Christian
Rowland at Nogales
Royal at Del Sol
Saddleback at Westminster La Quinta
San Clemente at Chino Hills
San Gorgonio at Indio
San Jacinto at Cajon
San Juan Hills at Mira Costa
San Marcos at Santa Barbara
Santa Ana Valley at Santa Ana
Santa Rosa Academy at San Bernardino
Savanna at Garey
Shadow Hills at Patriot
Sierra Vista at Lakeside
Silverado at Ontario Christian
South Hills at Santa Fe
South Torrance at Hawthorne
St. Francis at Loyola
Sunny Hills at Sonora
Tahquitz at Liberty
Temescal Canyon at Temecula Valley
Thousand Oaks at Simi Valley
Trabuco Hills at Brea Olinda
Troy at Segerstrom
Tustin at Yorba Linda
Twentynine Palms at West Valley
Valley View at Heritage Christian
Village Christian at Paraclete
Warren at Culver City
West Torrance at Cypress
Western at San Dimas
Whittier at Magnolia
Yucca Valley at Xavier Prep
INTERSECTIONAL
Alhambra at LA Wilson
Bakersfield at Dorsey
Bernstein at Ganesha
Calabasas at Birmingham
El Cajon Granite Hills at Los Alamitos
El Centro Central at Coachella Valley
El Toro at Henderson (NV) Foothill, 6 p.m.
Franklin at South Pasadena
Hawkins at Viewpoint
Honolulu (HI) St. Louis at St. John Bosco
Marquez at La Puente
Mater Dei at Las Vegas (NV) Bishop Gorman
Mission Viejo at Chattanooga (TN) McCallie, 4 p.m.
Oceanside El Camino at Apple Valley
Orange Vista at Vista
Pueblo (CO) Central at Moorpark
Rancho Buena Vista at Fullerton
San Diego Clairemont at Buena Park
San Diego Kearny at Anza Hamilton
San Diego Rancho Bernardo at West Covina
San Pedro vs. El Modena at SoFi Stadium, 5 p.m.
Santa Paula at Narbonne
Silver Valley at California City
Verbum Dei at Belmont
Wilmington Banning at Palos Verdes
8-MAN
CITY SECTION
Nonleague
New Designs Watts at Valley Oaks CES
SOUTHERN SECTION
Academy for Careers & Exploration at United Christian
Cornerstone Christian at Sage Hill, 5 p.m.
Legacy College Prep at Santa Ana Magnolia Science, 3 p.m.
Lighthouse Christian at Calvary Baptist
Thacher at Hillcrest Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Vista Meridian at Villanova Prep
INTERSECTIONAL
Chadwick at Animo Jackie Robinson
East Valley at Malibu, 6:30 p.m.
Highland Entrepreneur at Ridgecrest Immanuel Christian
Trona at PAL Charter, 3 p.m.
Victor Valley Christian at Valley Oaks CES
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
SOUTHERN SECTION
Channel Islands at Webb
Desert Mirage at Verbum Dei, 1:30 p.m.
Riverside Notre Dame at Aquinas
8-MAN
SOUTHERN SECTION
Nonleague
Coast Union at Cate, 1 p.m.
Faith Baptist at Flintridge Prep, 5 p.m.
Hemet River Springs at Downey Calvary Chapel, 5 p.m.
Laguna Blanca at Cuyama Valley
Rolling Hills Prep at Avalon, 1 p.m.
INTERSECTIONAL
Escondido Calvin Christian at California Lutheran
Fresno Christian vs. Santa Clarita Christian at Hart, 6:30 p.m.
