High School Sports

High school football: Week 4 schedule

Football on field.
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff
WEEK 4

(Games at 7 pm. unless noted)

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE

CITY SECTION

East Valley League

Arleta at Grant

Monroe at North Hollywood

Sun Valley Poly at Fulton, 3:30 p.m.

Verdugo Hills at Chavez

Nonleague

Maywood CES at Roybal

SOUTHERN SECTION

Golden League

Littlerock at Eastside

Pacific League

Glendale at Muir

Nonleague

Azusa at Temple City

Bassett at Keppel

Cerritos at Anaheim Canyon

Cerritos Valley Christian at St. Anthony

Citrus Valley at Norco, 7:30 p.m.

Colton at Arlington

Gahr at Los Altos

Hemet at Adelanto, 7:30 p.m.

Hillcrest at Paloma Valley

Hoover at Arcadia

Irvine at La Palma Kennedy

La Canada at Maranatha

Lynwood at Westminster La Quinta

Marina at Esperanza

Moreno Valley at La Sierra, 7:30 p.m.

Rialto at Banning

Rim of the World at Bloomington

Santa Clara at Duarte

Santa Monica at Gardena, 4 p.m.

Sierra Canyon at Orange Lutheran

Temecula Prep at Rubidoux, 7:30 p.m.

Yucaipa at Palm Springs, 7:30 p.m.

INTERSECTIONAL

Carlsbad La Costa Canyon at Murrieta Mesa

Desert Mirage at Mendez

North Torrance at Carson

Westlake at Venice

8-MAN

CITY SECTION

Nonleague

Sherman Oaks CES at Stella

SOUTHERN SECTION

Heritage League

Lancaster Baptist at Milken

Nonleague

Southlands Christian at Noli Indian, 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE

CITY SECTION

Eastern League

Bell at Huntington Park

L.A. Roosevelt at South Gate

Legacy at Garfield

Valley Mission League

Canoga Park at Panorama

Reseda at San Fernando

Van Nuys at Granada Hills Kennedy

Nonleague

Angelou at Locke

Contreras at Santee

Eagle Rock at Taft

Granada Hills at Fairfax

Jefferson at Firebaugh

King-Drew at Westchester

Los Angeles at L.A. University, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Jordan at L.A. Marshall, 4 p.m.

Manual Arts at Lincoln

Palisades at El Camino Real

Rancho Dominguez at L.A. Hamilton

Rivera at Fremont

Sylmar at Chatsworth

West Adams at Santee

SOUTHERN SECTION

Camino Real League

Bosco Tech at St. Genevieve

St. Bernard at St. Monica

Foothill League

Canyon Country Canyon vs. Golden Valley at Canyon

Saugus vs. Hart at College of the Canyons

Valencia vs. West Ranch at Valencia

Golden League

Antelope Valley at Knight

Highland at Quartz Hill

Palmdale at Lancaster

Manzanita League

California Military Institute at Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian

Desert Chapel at Nuview Bridge

San Jacinto Valley Academy at Vasquez

Mission Valley League

Arroyo at El Monte

Gabrielino at Rosemead

South El Monte at Mountain View

Moore League

Lakewood at Compton

Long Beach Cabrillo at Millikan

Long Beach Poly at Long Beach Jordan

Pacific League

Burbank at Crescenta Valley

Pasadena at Burbank Burroughs

Nonleague

Agoura at Buena

Arrowhead Christian at Jurupa Valley

Arroyo Valley at Cathedral City

Artesia at San Gabriel

Ayala at Glendora

Baldwin Park at Monrovia

Barstow at Ridgecrest Burroughs

Beaumont at Vista Murrieta

Beckman at Woodbridge

Big Bear at Desert Hot Springs

Bishop Amat at Upland

Bolsa Grande at Corona

Bonita at Schurr

California at Bell Gardens

Capistrano Valley Christian at St. Margaret’s

Cathedral at Chaminade

Century at Costa Mesa

Chaffey at Victor Valley

Chino at Don Lugo

Corona Centennial at Rancho Cucamonga

Crespi at Oak Park

Damien at Salesian

Dana Hills at Tesoro

Dominguez at Compton Centennial

Dos Pueblos at Ventura

Eastvale Roosevelt at Corona Santiago

Edison at Fountain Valley

Eisenhower at Hesperia

El Rancho at Fontana

El Segundo at Torrance

Elsinore at Norte Vista

Etiwanda at Bishop Diego

Fillmore at Carpinteria

Foothill at Capistrano Valley

Garden Grove Pacifica at Aliso Niguel

Garden Grove Santiago at Ocean View

Glenn at Westminster La Quinta

Grace at Brentwood

Granite Hills at Los Alamitos

Great Oak at Chaparral

Hemet at Adelanto

Indian Springs at Citrus Hill

Inglewood at Downey

Irvine University at Garden Grove

Jurupa Hills at Rancho Mirage

Kaiser at Cantwell-Sacred Heart

La Habra at La Mirada

La Salle at Claremont

La Serna at Crean Lutheran

Laguna Beach at El Dorado

Leuzinger at JSerra

Linfield Christian at Carter

Los Osos at Sultana

Mary Star at Lawndale

Mayfair at Huntington Beach

Montebello at San Marino

Newport Harbor at Colony

Nordhoff at Beverly Hills

Northview at Covina

Oak Hills at St. Bonaventure

Oaks Christian at Gardena Serra

Ontario at Montclair

Orange at Redondo Union

Oxnard at Rio Mesa

Pacific at Heritage

Palm Desert at Redlands

Paramount at Norwalk

Perris at Grand Terrace

Pioneer at Estancia

Placentia Valencia at Walnut

Portola at Northwood

Ramona at Riverside Poly

Rancho Alamitos at Godinez

Rio Hondo Prep at Bellflower

Riverside King at Murrieta Valley

Riverside North at Redlands East Valley

Riverside Prep at Whittier Christian

Rowland at Nogales

Royal at Del Sol

Saddleback at Westminster La Quinta

San Clemente at Chino Hills

San Gorgonio at Indio

San Jacinto at Cajon

San Juan Hills at Mira Costa

San Marcos at Santa Barbara

Santa Ana Valley at Santa Ana

Santa Rosa Academy at San Bernardino

Savanna at Garey

Shadow Hills at Patriot

Sierra Vista at Lakeside

Silverado at Ontario Christian

South Hills at Santa Fe

South Torrance at Hawthorne

St. Francis at Loyola

Sunny Hills at Sonora

Tahquitz at Liberty

Temescal Canyon at Temecula Valley

Thousand Oaks at Simi Valley

Trabuco Hills at Brea Olinda

Troy at Segerstrom

Tustin at Yorba Linda

Twentynine Palms at West Valley

Valley View at Heritage Christian

Village Christian at Paraclete

Warren at Culver City

West Torrance at Cypress

Western at San Dimas

Whittier at Magnolia

Yucca Valley at Xavier Prep

INTERSECTIONAL

Alhambra at LA Wilson

Bakersfield at Dorsey

Bernstein at Ganesha

Calabasas at Birmingham

El Cajon Granite Hills at Los Alamitos

El Centro Central at Coachella Valley

El Toro at Henderson (NV) Foothill, 6 p.m.

Franklin at South Pasadena

Hawkins at Viewpoint

Honolulu (HI) St. Louis at St. John Bosco

Marquez at La Puente

Mater Dei at Las Vegas (NV) Bishop Gorman

Mission Viejo at Chattanooga (TN) McCallie, 4 p.m.

Oceanside El Camino at Apple Valley

Orange Vista at Vista

Pueblo (CO) Central at Moorpark

Rancho Buena Vista at Fullerton

San Diego Clairemont at Buena Park

San Diego Kearny at Anza Hamilton

San Diego Rancho Bernardo at West Covina

San Pedro vs. El Modena at SoFi Stadium, 5 p.m.

Santa Paula at Narbonne

Silver Valley at California City

Verbum Dei at Belmont

Wilmington Banning at Palos Verdes

8-MAN

CITY SECTION

Nonleague

New Designs Watts at Valley Oaks CES

SOUTHERN SECTION

Academy for Careers & Exploration at United Christian

Cornerstone Christian at Sage Hill, 5 p.m.

Legacy College Prep at Santa Ana Magnolia Science, 3 p.m.

Lighthouse Christian at Calvary Baptist

Thacher at Hillcrest Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Vista Meridian at Villanova Prep

INTERSECTIONAL

Chadwick at Animo Jackie Robinson

East Valley at Malibu, 6:30 p.m.

Highland Entrepreneur at Ridgecrest Immanuel Christian

Trona at PAL Charter, 3 p.m.

Victor Valley Christian at Valley Oaks CES

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

SOUTHERN SECTION

Channel Islands at Webb

Desert Mirage at Verbum Dei, 1:30 p.m.

Riverside Notre Dame at Aquinas

8-MAN

SOUTHERN SECTION

Nonleague

Coast Union at Cate, 1 p.m.

Faith Baptist at Flintridge Prep, 5 p.m.

Hemet River Springs at Downey Calvary Chapel, 5 p.m.

Laguna Blanca at Cuyama Valley

Rolling Hills Prep at Avalon, 1 p.m.

INTERSECTIONAL

Escondido Calvin Christian at California Lutheran

Fresno Christian vs. Santa Clarita Christian at Hart, 6:30 p.m.

