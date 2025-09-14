High school football: Week 4 schedule

More to Read

Fresno Christian vs. Santa Clarita Christian at Hart, 6:30 p.m.

Academy for Careers & Exploration at United Christian

New Designs Watts at Valley Oaks CES

San Pedro vs. El Modena at SoFi Stadium, 5 p.m.

Pueblo (CO) Central at Moorpark

Honolulu (HI) St. Louis at St. John Bosco

Valencia vs. West Ranch at Valencia

Saugus vs. Hart at College of the Canyons

Canyon Country Canyon vs. Golden Valley at Canyon

Rim of the World at Bloomington

(Games at 7 pm. unless noted)

