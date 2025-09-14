The Times’ top 25 high school football rankings

More to Read

23. Palos Verdes (2-2) lost to Edison, 21-20; vs. Wilmington Banning, Friday; 22

17. Downey (3-1) lost to Sierra Canyon, 49-7; vs. Inglewood, Friday; 17

16. Gardena Serra (2-2) lost to Orange Lutheran, 35-14; vs. Oaks Christian, Friday; 13

15. San Juan Hills (2-1) lost to Rockwall (Texas) Rockwall-Heath, 36-24; at Mira Costa, Friday; 11

7. Orange Lutheran (3-1) def. Gardena Serra, 35-14; vs. Sierra Canyon at Orange Coast College, Thursday; 6

5. Mater Dei (3-1) lost to Corona Centennial, 43-36; at Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, Friday; 1

2. Sierra Canyon (4-0) def. Downey, 49-7; vs. Orange Lutheran at Orange Coast College, Thursday; 3

Rk. School (record) result; Next game; last week ranking

A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland:

Corona Centennial’s Caleb Rye lifts up Zander Lewis as they celebrate during a 43-36 upset of Mater Dei.

