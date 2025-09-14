The Times’ top 25 high school football rankings
A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland:
Rk. School (record) result; Next game; last week ranking
1. St. John Bosco (4-0) def. San Mateo Serra, 42-0; vs. Honolulu St. Louis, Friday; 2
2. Sierra Canyon (4-0) def. Downey, 49-7; vs. Orange Lutheran at Orange Coast College, Thursday; 3
3. Mission Viejo (4-0) def. San Diego Lincoln, 34-24; at Chattanooga (Tenn.) McCallie, Friday; 4
4. Corona Centennial (3-1) def. Mater Dei, 43-36; at Rancho Cucamonga, Friday; 7
5. Mater Dei (3-1) lost to Corona Centennial, 43-36; at Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, Friday; 1
6. Santa Margarita (3-1) def. Oaks Christian, 44-14; vs. Bishop Gorman, Sept. 27; 5
7. Orange Lutheran (3-1) def. Gardena Serra, 35-14; vs. Sierra Canyon at Orange Coast College, Thursday; 6
8. Los Alamitos (5-0) def. St. Paul, 48-14; vs. El Cajon Granite Hills, Friday; 8
9. Vista Murrieta (3-0) def. Bishop Amat, 29-10; vs. Beaumont, Friday; 9
10. Yorba Linda (4-0) def. Esperanza, 35-7; vs. Tustin, Friday; 10
11. Servite (3-1) def. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 29-23; at St. Paul, Sept. 26; 12
12. Damien (4-0) def. Tustin, 24-7; at Salesian, Friday; 14
13. Edison (3-1) def. Palos Verdes, 21-20; at Fountain Valley, Friday; 15
14. Beaumont (4-0) def. Chaminade, 27-14; at Vista Murrieta, Friday; 16
15. San Juan Hills (2-1) lost to Rockwall (Texas) Rockwall-Heath, 36-24; at Mira Costa, Friday; 11
16. Gardena Serra (2-2) lost to Orange Lutheran, 35-14; vs. Oaks Christian, Friday; 13
17. Downey (3-1) lost to Sierra Canyon, 49-7; vs. Inglewood, Friday; 17
18. Corona del Mar (4-0) def. Charter Oak, 28-21; at Trabuco Hills, Sept. 26; 18
19. JSerra (2-2) def. Oak Hills, 24-21; vs. Leuzinger, Friday; 19
20. Oxnard Pacifica (4-0) def. Rio Mesa, 56-6; vs. Oaks Christian, Oct. 3; 20
21. Leuzinger (3-0) idle; at JSerra, Friday; 21
22. Murrieta Valley (2-1) def. King, 56-6; vs. Riverside King, Friday; 23
23. Palos Verdes (2-2) lost to Edison, 21-20; vs. Wilmington Banning, Friday; 22
24. Crean Lutheran (4-0) def. El Modena, 34-0; vs. La Serna, Friday; NR
25. Mira Costa (3-0) def. La Habra, 35-33; vs. San Juan Hills, Friday; NR
