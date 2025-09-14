Advertisement
The Times’ top 25 high school football rankings

Corona Centennial's Caleb Rye lifts up Zander Lewis as they celebrate during a 43-36 upset of Mater Dei.
(Craig Weston)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland:

Rk. School (record) result; Next game; last week ranking

1. St. John Bosco (4-0) def. San Mateo Serra, 42-0; vs. Honolulu St. Louis, Friday; 2

2. Sierra Canyon (4-0) def. Downey, 49-7; vs. Orange Lutheran at Orange Coast College, Thursday; 3

3. Mission Viejo (4-0) def. San Diego Lincoln, 34-24; at Chattanooga (Tenn.) McCallie, Friday; 4

4. Corona Centennial (3-1) def. Mater Dei, 43-36; at Rancho Cucamonga, Friday; 7

5. Mater Dei (3-1) lost to Corona Centennial, 43-36; at Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, Friday; 1

6. Santa Margarita (3-1) def. Oaks Christian, 44-14; vs. Bishop Gorman, Sept. 27; 5

7. Orange Lutheran (3-1) def. Gardena Serra, 35-14; vs. Sierra Canyon at Orange Coast College, Thursday; 6

8. Los Alamitos (5-0) def. St. Paul, 48-14; vs. El Cajon Granite Hills, Friday; 8

9. Vista Murrieta (3-0) def. Bishop Amat, 29-10; vs. Beaumont, Friday; 9

10. Yorba Linda (4-0) def. Esperanza, 35-7; vs. Tustin, Friday; 10

11. Servite (3-1) def. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 29-23; at St. Paul, Sept. 26; 12

12. Damien (4-0) def. Tustin, 24-7; at Salesian, Friday; 14

13. Edison (3-1) def. Palos Verdes, 21-20; at Fountain Valley, Friday; 15

14. Beaumont (4-0) def. Chaminade, 27-14; at Vista Murrieta, Friday; 16

15. San Juan Hills (2-1) lost to Rockwall (Texas) Rockwall-Heath, 36-24; at Mira Costa, Friday; 11

16. Gardena Serra (2-2) lost to Orange Lutheran, 35-14; vs. Oaks Christian, Friday; 13

17. Downey (3-1) lost to Sierra Canyon, 49-7; vs. Inglewood, Friday; 17

18. Corona del Mar (4-0) def. Charter Oak, 28-21; at Trabuco Hills, Sept. 26; 18

19. JSerra (2-2) def. Oak Hills, 24-21; vs. Leuzinger, Friday; 19

20. Oxnard Pacifica (4-0) def. Rio Mesa, 56-6; vs. Oaks Christian, Oct. 3; 20

21. Leuzinger (3-0) idle; at JSerra, Friday; 21

22. Murrieta Valley (2-1) def. King, 56-6; vs. Riverside King, Friday; 23

23. Palos Verdes (2-2) lost to Edison, 21-20; vs. Wilmington Banning, Friday; 22

24. Crean Lutheran (4-0) def. El Modena, 34-0; vs. La Serna, Friday; NR

25. Mira Costa (3-0) def. La Habra, 35-33; vs. San Juan Hills, Friday; NR

