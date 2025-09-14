Prep talk: Glendale turns to sophomore running back Arman Papazyan

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Sophomore running back Arman Papazyan was supposed to be the backup to his brother, Gev, this season at Glendale High. Then Gev went down with a season-ending injury. Little brother Arman came to the rescue.

He had 215 yards rushing in 32 carries in a loss to Marshall. He has continued to be a productive offensive weapon for 1-2 Glendale. He has 349 yards and five touchdowns in three games.

“He’s been carrying the load,” coach Manuel Lemus said. …

We came up just short tonight but super proud of how my son @luke_danni #5 and the @SFGoldenKnights played. 🏈 @MustangsMediaTV @AthleticsSFHS pic.twitter.com/GcAZBBDFWq — Kevin Danni (@kevindanni10) September 13, 2025

Several football teams are enjoying turnaround seasons. Westlake has gone from 0-10 to 4-0. Bellflower is 3-0 after going 0-10. L.A. University is 4-0 after going 2-9 last season, while L.A. Marshall and Norco are 4-0 after finishing 3-7 last season. …

Banning improved to 4-0 on Friday night with a 21-20 win over Garfield in which the Pilots stopped a two-point conversion attempt to win. Mauricio Ortiz Jr. made the game-saving tackle.

To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.