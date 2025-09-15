The Times’ City Section top 10 high school football rankings
This week’s City Section top 10 high school football rankings by The Times:
1. BIRMINGHAM (1-2): After a bye week, Birmingham faces Calabasas as it continues to prepare for a City Section schedule with a 49-game unbeaten string against City opponents.
2. CARSON (2-2): The Colts are gearing up for the Marine League and routed Huntington Park 56-0.
3. PALISADES (3-0): Three interceptions for new Oklahoma recruit Demare Dezeurn in win over Brentwood.
4. SAN PEDRO (2-2): School-record five TD passes for Seth Solorio in win over Bell.
5. BANNING (4-0): Pilots’ defense stops two-point conversion attempt to come away with 21-20 win over Garfield.
6. GARFIELD (1-2): Ceasar Reyes rushed for 294 yards playing some quarterback in loss to Banning.
7. KENNEDY (3-1): Golden Cougars have bragging rights after beating rival Granada Hills 23-16.
8. MARQUEZ (3-1): Gilbert Cisneros had 164 yards rushing in 49-20 loss to Rio Hondo Prep.
9. VENICE (2-2): Bennett Dome passed for 189 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-27 loss to Norwalk.
10. FRANKLIN (3-0): Jayden Steele has returned three punts for touchdowns.
