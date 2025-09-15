Advertisement
The Times’ City Section top 10 high school football rankings

Quarterback Jack Thomas, left, and receiver Demare Dezeurn have led Palisades to a 3-0 start.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist Follow
This week’s City Section top 10 high school football rankings by The Times:

1. BIRMINGHAM (1-2): After a bye week, Birmingham faces Calabasas as it continues to prepare for a City Section schedule with a 49-game unbeaten string against City opponents.

2. CARSON (2-2): The Colts are gearing up for the Marine League and routed Huntington Park 56-0.

3. PALISADES (3-0): Three interceptions for new Oklahoma recruit Demare Dezeurn in win over Brentwood.

4. SAN PEDRO (2-2): School-record five TD passes for Seth Solorio in win over Bell.

5. BANNING (4-0): Pilots’ defense stops two-point conversion attempt to come away with 21-20 win over Garfield.

6. GARFIELD (1-2): Ceasar Reyes rushed for 294 yards playing some quarterback in loss to Banning.

7. KENNEDY (3-1): Golden Cougars have bragging rights after beating rival Granada Hills 23-16.

8. MARQUEZ (3-1): Gilbert Cisneros had 164 yards rushing in 49-20 loss to Rio Hondo Prep.

9. VENICE (2-2): Bennett Dome passed for 189 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-27 loss to Norwalk.

10. FRANKLIN (3-0): Jayden Steele has returned three punts for touchdowns.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

