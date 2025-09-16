Prep talk: Canoga Park public address announcer retires after 30-year run
It was the end of an era on Friday night at Canoga Park High, where Mark Nogy completed his final high school football home game as the public address announcer on the 30th anniversary of his debut.
He’s a Canoga Park graduate who later became a school counselor and also announced Pierce College football games.
Former Canoga Park principal Denny Thompson wrote on Facebook, “Mark has never been shy about telling anyone who will listen just how great the community, staff, and students are. Thank you for being such a great Ambassador for our school. We will miss you on the mic at games. You are one of the reasons that ‘every day is a GREAT day at Canoga Park High.’”
The person who has been sitting next to him for 30 years in the press box running the scoreboard clock, Anthony Villalobos, will take over announcing for the rest of the season.
Canoga Park is set to get a new grass field, new scoreboard and new all-weather track next year.
