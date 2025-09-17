Advertisement
High School Sports

High school flag football: Monday and Tuesday scores

High school flag football equipment on green turf.
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff
MONDAY’S RESULTS

CITY SECTION

Bell 17, Legacy 0

Bell 33, South Gate 0

Camino Nuevo 16, Collins Family 0

Crenshaw 18, View Park 4

Dorsey 43, Dymally 6

Dorsey 28, Washington 6

Foshay 9, Angelou 2

Foshay 26, WISH Academy 0

GALA 26, Hawkins 12

Hawkins 34, Fremont 19

Jefferson 333, Stella 0

King/Drew 21, Paramount 0

LA Hamilton 25, Maywood Academy 0

LA Roosevelt 21, Maywood CES 0

LA Wilson 37, Maywood CES 0

LA Wilson 52, LA Roosevelt 6

Legacy 14, South Gate 13

Locke 26, Diego Rivera 0

Manual Arts 18, Los Angeles 13

New Designs University Park 12, Locke 6

North Hollywood 6, East Valley 0

Orthopaedic 26, Animo De La Hoya 6

Panorama 30, East Valley 0

Panorama 12, North Hollywood 0

Rise Kohyang 20, CALS Early College 13

Santee 31, Los Angeles 0

Santee 32, Manual Arts 0

Stern 30, Hollywood 0

Taft 32, Reseda 6

TEACH Tech Charter 18, Simon tech 6

SOUTHERN SECTION

Adelanto 20, San Gorgonio 14

Anaheim 34, Garden Grove Santiago 14

Anaheim Canyon 46, Sonora 6

Bell Gardens 38, Alhambra 7

Bolsa Grande 26, Loara 20

Brentwood 31, YULA 14

Buena Park 20, Godinez 6

Burbank Burroughs 26, Sacred Heart 0

Burbank Burroughs 45, Sacred Heart 0

Chaparral 29, Temecula Valley 0

Chino 27, Ontario 12

Colony 27, Los Altos 6

Compton 26, Long Beach Wilson 13

Corona 28, Corona Centennial 21

Covina 18, Rowland 13

Don Lugo 13, Chaffey 0

Edison 14, Corona del Mar 7

Esperanza 13, Cypress 7

Etiwanda 19, Los Osos 0

Fullerton 32, Segerstrom 12

Garden Grove 26, Costa Mesa 21

Garey 13, Nogales 0

Golden Valley 25, Saugus 13

Hacienda Heights Wilson 7, Charter Oak 6

Hart 6, Castaic 0

Hemet 19, Valley View 6

Hillcrest 28, Canyon Springs 26

Immaculate Heart 24, Village Christian 6

Katella 18, Ocean View 6

La Canada 34, Temple City 6

Laguna Hills 37, Tustin 0

La Habra 27, Brea Olinda 7

Lakewood St. Joseph 38, Gardena Serra 0

La Serna 14, El Rancho 0

Linfield Christian 38, Ontario Christian 0

Loma Linda Academy 18, Redlands Adventist 6

Long Beach Poly 35, Long Beach Cabrillo 6

Los Alamitos 20, Marina 0

Los Amigos 14, Western 0

Millikan 18, Lakewood 2

Mountain View 7, El Monte 7

Montebello 21, Keppel 6

Murrieta Valley 13, Vista Murrieta 6

Newport Harbor 39, Fountain Valley 0

Norco 20, Eastvale Roosevelt 6

Norte Vista 6, La Sierra 0

Northview 25, West Covina 12

Norwalk 12, Artesia 7

Orange Lutheran 46, Aliso Niguel 20

Palm Desert 6, Palm Springs 0

Patriot 12, Ramona 7

Placentia Valencia 6, Westminster 0

Portola 47, Laguna Beach 0

Rancho Alamitos 33, Orange 6

Rancho Cucamonga 38, St. Lucy’s 12

Rialto 47, Colton 6

Riverside King 31, Corona Santiago 20

Rosemead 20, Arroyo 6

Saddleback 39, Magnolia 6

San Dimas 24, South Hills 7

San Marino 47, Rio Hondo Prep 0

Santa Ana Foothill 6, Garden Grove Pacifica 0

Schurr 26, San Gabriel 20

Serrano 6, Aquinas 0

Shadow Hills 32, La Quinta 0

Shalhevet 32, Windward 31

South El Monte 13, Gabrielino 0

St. Anthony 48, Bishop Montgomery 12

Summit 30, Jurupa Hills 25

Sunny Hills 41, Fairmont Prep 14

Upland 35, Chino Hills 0

Valencia 6, Canyon Country Canyon 0

Villa Park 6, El Modena 0

West Ranch 7, Vasquez 0

Whittier 24, Santa Fe 0

Woodbridge 26, Irvine University 7

Yorba Linda 40, Troy 0

Yucaipa 20, Arlington 0

INTERSECTIONAL

JSerra 20, Torrey Pines 12

Venice 26, Culver City 0

TUESDAY’S RESULTS

SOUTHERN SECTION

Adelanto 36, Rim of the World 0

Antelope Valley 35, Palmdale 0

Beaumont 32, Yucaipa 7

Beckman 19, Tesoro 15

Buena 20, Rio Mesa 13

Cajon 20, Redlands East Valley 19

Camarillo 39, Moorpark 0

Canyon Springs 27, Tahquitz 7

Chaminade 0, Alemany 0

Claremont 12, Ayala 9

Colony 13, Alta Loma 12

Dos Pueblos 21, Oxnard 14

El Toro 14, San Juan Hills 7

Etiwanda 41, St. Lucy’s 0

Hemet 32, Riverside North 13

Highland 32, Eastside 0

Indian Springs 18, Pomona 8

Lancaster 54, Littlerock 0

La Sierra 32, Redlands Adventist 28

Linfield Christian 32, Shadow Hills 6

Los Osos 12, Chino Hills 6

Monrovia 32, Rio Hondo Prep 0

Murrieta Mesa 18, Indio 12

Newbury Park 26, Agoura 12

Oxnard Pacifica 8, Santa Barbara 7

Palos Verdes 19, El Segundo 6

Patriot 28, Norte Vista 6

Quartz Hill 19, Knight 14

Ramona 13, Loma Linda Academy 6

Redlands 24, Citrus Valley 7

Redondo Union 15, Torrance 0

Riverside Poly 26, Hillcrest 0

Royal 25, Simi Valley 18

San Dimas 44, Los Altos 6

San Gorgonio 7, Jurupa Hills 6

San Jacinto 18, West Valley 0

San Jacinto Valley Academy 24, Nuview Bridge 6

San Marcos 33, Ventura 0

Santa Margarita 34, Dana Hills 0

Santa Monica 20, Burbank Burroughs 6

Schurr 32, Keppel 0

SEED LA 21, YULA 12

Summit 20, Arroyo Valley 14

Sunny Hills 36, Anaheim 6

Temecula Prep 47, California Military Institute 12

Thousand Oaks 21, Oaks Christian 12

Trabuco Hills 19, Aliso Niguel 18

Upland 27, Rancho Cucamonga 0

Vista Murrieta 18, Canyon Springs 12

Westlake 39, Calabasas 0

