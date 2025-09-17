High school flag football: Monday and Tuesday scores
-
-
-
MONDAY’S RESULTS
CITY SECTION
Bell 17, Legacy 0
Bell 33, South Gate 0
Camino Nuevo 16, Collins Family 0
Crenshaw 18, View Park 4
Dorsey 43, Dymally 6
Dorsey 28, Washington 6
Foshay 9, Angelou 2
Foshay 26, WISH Academy 0
GALA 26, Hawkins 12
Hawkins 34, Fremont 19
Jefferson 333, Stella 0
King/Drew 21, Paramount 0
LA Hamilton 25, Maywood Academy 0
LA Roosevelt 21, Maywood CES 0
LA Wilson 37, Maywood CES 0
LA Wilson 52, LA Roosevelt 6
Legacy 14, South Gate 13
Locke 26, Diego Rivera 0
Manual Arts 18, Los Angeles 13
New Designs University Park 12, Locke 6
North Hollywood 6, East Valley 0
Orthopaedic 26, Animo De La Hoya 6
Panorama 30, East Valley 0
Panorama 12, North Hollywood 0
Rise Kohyang 20, CALS Early College 13
Santee 31, Los Angeles 0
Santee 32, Manual Arts 0
Stern 30, Hollywood 0
Taft 32, Reseda 6
TEACH Tech Charter 18, Simon tech 6
SOUTHERN SECTION
Adelanto 20, San Gorgonio 14
Anaheim 34, Garden Grove Santiago 14
Anaheim Canyon 46, Sonora 6
Bell Gardens 38, Alhambra 7
Bolsa Grande 26, Loara 20
Brentwood 31, YULA 14
Buena Park 20, Godinez 6
Burbank Burroughs 26, Sacred Heart 0
Burbank Burroughs 45, Sacred Heart 0
Chaparral 29, Temecula Valley 0
Chino 27, Ontario 12
Colony 27, Los Altos 6
Compton 26, Long Beach Wilson 13
Corona 28, Corona Centennial 21
Covina 18, Rowland 13
Don Lugo 13, Chaffey 0
Edison 14, Corona del Mar 7
Esperanza 13, Cypress 7
Etiwanda 19, Los Osos 0
Fullerton 32, Segerstrom 12
Garden Grove 26, Costa Mesa 21
Garey 13, Nogales 0
Golden Valley 25, Saugus 13
Hacienda Heights Wilson 7, Charter Oak 6
Hart 6, Castaic 0
Hemet 19, Valley View 6
Hillcrest 28, Canyon Springs 26
Immaculate Heart 24, Village Christian 6
Katella 18, Ocean View 6
La Canada 34, Temple City 6
Laguna Hills 37, Tustin 0
La Habra 27, Brea Olinda 7
Lakewood St. Joseph 38, Gardena Serra 0
La Serna 14, El Rancho 0
Linfield Christian 38, Ontario Christian 0
Loma Linda Academy 18, Redlands Adventist 6
Long Beach Poly 35, Long Beach Cabrillo 6
Los Alamitos 20, Marina 0
Los Amigos 14, Western 0
Millikan 18, Lakewood 2
Mountain View 7, El Monte 7
Montebello 21, Keppel 6
Murrieta Valley 13, Vista Murrieta 6
Newport Harbor 39, Fountain Valley 0
Norco 20, Eastvale Roosevelt 6
Norte Vista 6, La Sierra 0
Northview 25, West Covina 12
Norwalk 12, Artesia 7
Orange Lutheran 46, Aliso Niguel 20
Palm Desert 6, Palm Springs 0
Patriot 12, Ramona 7
Placentia Valencia 6, Westminster 0
Portola 47, Laguna Beach 0
Rancho Alamitos 33, Orange 6
Rancho Cucamonga 38, St. Lucy’s 12
Rialto 47, Colton 6
Riverside King 31, Corona Santiago 20
Rosemead 20, Arroyo 6
Saddleback 39, Magnolia 6
San Dimas 24, South Hills 7
San Marino 47, Rio Hondo Prep 0
Santa Ana Foothill 6, Garden Grove Pacifica 0
Schurr 26, San Gabriel 20
Serrano 6, Aquinas 0
Shadow Hills 32, La Quinta 0
Shalhevet 32, Windward 31
South El Monte 13, Gabrielino 0
St. Anthony 48, Bishop Montgomery 12
Summit 30, Jurupa Hills 25
Sunny Hills 41, Fairmont Prep 14
Upland 35, Chino Hills 0
Valencia 6, Canyon Country Canyon 0
Villa Park 6, El Modena 0
West Ranch 7, Vasquez 0
Whittier 24, Santa Fe 0
Woodbridge 26, Irvine University 7
Yorba Linda 40, Troy 0
Yucaipa 20, Arlington 0
INTERSECTIONAL
JSerra 20, Torrey Pines 12
King/Drew 21, Paramount 0
Venice 26, Culver City 0
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
SOUTHERN SECTION
Adelanto 36, Rim of the World 0
Antelope Valley 35, Palmdale 0
Beaumont 32, Yucaipa 7
Beckman 19, Tesoro 15
Buena 20, Rio Mesa 13
Cajon 20, Redlands East Valley 19
Camarillo 39, Moorpark 0
Canyon Springs 27, Tahquitz 7
Chaminade 0, Alemany 0
Claremont 12, Ayala 9
Colony 13, Alta Loma 12
Dos Pueblos 21, Oxnard 14
El Toro 14, San Juan Hills 7
Etiwanda 41, St. Lucy’s 0
Hemet 32, Riverside North 13
Highland 32, Eastside 0
Indian Springs 18, Pomona 8
Lancaster 54, Littlerock 0
La Sierra 32, Redlands Adventist 28
Linfield Christian 32, Shadow Hills 6
Los Osos 12, Chino Hills 6
Monrovia 32, Rio Hondo Prep 0
Murrieta Mesa 18, Indio 12
Newbury Park 26, Agoura 12
Oxnard Pacifica 8, Santa Barbara 7
Palos Verdes 19, El Segundo 6
Patriot 28, Norte Vista 6
Quartz Hill 19, Knight 14
Ramona 13, Loma Linda Academy 6
Redlands 24, Citrus Valley 7
Redondo Union 15, Torrance 0
Riverside Poly 26, Hillcrest 0
Royal 25, Simi Valley 18
San Dimas 44, Los Altos 6
San Gorgonio 7, Jurupa Hills 6
San Jacinto 18, West Valley 0
San Jacinto Valley Academy 24, Nuview Bridge 6
San Marcos 33, Ventura 0
Santa Margarita 34, Dana Hills 0
Santa Monica 20, Burbank Burroughs 6
Schurr 32, Keppel 0
SEED LA 21, YULA 12
Summit 20, Arroyo Valley 14
Sunny Hills 36, Anaheim 6
Temecula Prep 47, California Military Institute 12
Thousand Oaks 21, Oaks Christian 12
Trabuco Hills 19, Aliso Niguel 18
Upland 27, Rancho Cucamonga 0
Vista Murrieta 18, Canyon Springs 12
Westlake 39, Calabasas 0
