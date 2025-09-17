Advertisement
Top high school football games in the Southland this week

Receiver Chris Henry Jr. of Mater Dei will be a key player on Friday night against Bishop Gorman.
By Eric Sondheimer
A look at this week’s top high school football games in the Southland:

THURSDAY

Sierra Canyon (4-0) vs. Orange Lutheran (3-1) at Orange Coast College, 7 p.m.

It’s Sierra Canyon’s outstanding defense vs. Orange Lutheran’’s outstanding offensive line in a matchup of the Mission League vs. the Trinity League. Sierra Canyon has given up seven points all season and is seeking a top four seeding in the Southern Section Division 1 playoffs. Orange Lutheran started with inexperience at quarterback, but Reagan Toki has made impressive progress each game. The pick: Sierra Canyon.

FRIDAY

Mater Dei (3-1) at Las Vegas Bishop Gorman (4-0), 7 p.m.

After three games in which the Monarchs have struggled at times with penalties, turnovers and lack of discipline, it’s time to see where they stand in a trip to Las Vegas to face the unbeaten Gaels. Mater Dei is 4-0 in games against Bishop Gorman, which has lots of college-bound players like the Monarchs. Quarterback Maika Eugenio is a Hawaii commit with 14 touchdown passes. Safety Jett Washington is a highly touted football and basketball standout. The pick: Bishop Gorman.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

