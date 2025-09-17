Top high school football games in the Southland this week

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

A look at this week’s top high school football games in the Southland:

THURSDAY

Sierra Canyon (4-0) vs. Orange Lutheran (3-1) at Orange Coast College, 7 p.m.

It’s Sierra Canyon’s outstanding defense vs. Orange Lutheran’’s outstanding offensive line in a matchup of the Mission League vs. the Trinity League. Sierra Canyon has given up seven points all season and is seeking a top four seeding in the Southern Section Division 1 playoffs. Orange Lutheran started with inexperience at quarterback, but Reagan Toki has made impressive progress each game. The pick: Sierra Canyon.

FRIDAY

Mater Dei (3-1) at Las Vegas Bishop Gorman (4-0), 7 p.m.

After three games in which the Monarchs have struggled at times with penalties, turnovers and lack of discipline, it’s time to see where they stand in a trip to Las Vegas to face the unbeaten Gaels. Mater Dei is 4-0 in games against Bishop Gorman, which has lots of college-bound players like the Monarchs. Quarterback Maika Eugenio is a Hawaii commit with 14 touchdown passes. Safety Jett Washington is a highly touted football and basketball standout. The pick: Bishop Gorman.