High school football: Thursday’s scores
WEEK 4
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
CITY SECTION
East Valley League
Arleta 41, Grant 12
North Hollywood 54, Monroe 0
Sun Valley Poly 36, Fulton 0
Verdugo Hills 12, Chavez 8
Nonleague
Roybal 19, Maywood CES 13
SOUTHERN SECTION
Golden League
Littlerock 35, Eastside 7
Manzanita League
Desert Christian Academy 50, California Military Institute 0
Vasquez 38, San Jacinto Valley Academy 13
Pacific League
Arcadia 18, Hoover 7
Muir 70, Glendale 0
Nonleague
Banning 41, Rialto 37
Bassett 55, Keppel 22
Cerritos 31, Anaheim Canyon 28
Cerritos Valley Christian 28, St. Anthony 13
Colton 41, Arlington 26
Duarte 28, Santa Clara 6
Hemet 14, Adelanto 7
Hillcrest 46, Paloma Valley 42
Irvine 36, La Palma Kennedy 15
La Canada 42, Maranatha 13
Los Altos 47, Gahr 6
Marina 21, Esperanza 7
Moreno Valley 21, La Sierra 0
Norco 52, Citrus Valley 21
Palm Springs 22, Yucaipa 14
Rim of the World 31, Bloomington 6
Sierra Canyon 41, Orange Lutheran 9
Temple City 5, Azusa 0
Westminster La Quinta 36, Lynwood 0
INTERSECTIONAL
Carlsbad La Costa Canyon 45, Murrieta Mesa 24
Desert Mirage 44, Mendez 13
El Modena 34, San Pedro 14
North Torrance 42, Carson 35 (2 OT)
Santa Monica 35, Gardena 14
Westlake 41, Venice 6
8-MAN
CITY SECTION
Nonleague
Sherman Oaks CES 48, Stella 0
SOUTHERN SECTION
Heritage League
Lancaster Baptist 37, Milken 0
