High School Sports

High school football: Thursday’s scores

High school football scores
By Los Angeles Times staff
WEEK 4

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

CITY SECTION

East Valley League

Arleta 41, Grant 12

North Hollywood 54, Monroe 0

Sun Valley Poly 36, Fulton 0

Verdugo Hills 12, Chavez 8

Nonleague

Roybal 19, Maywood CES 13

SOUTHERN SECTION

Golden League

Littlerock 35, Eastside 7

Manzanita League

Desert Christian Academy 50, California Military Institute 0

Vasquez 38, San Jacinto Valley Academy 13

Pacific League

Arcadia 18, Hoover 7

Muir 70, Glendale 0

Nonleague

Banning 41, Rialto 37

Bassett 55, Keppel 22

Cerritos 31, Anaheim Canyon 28

Cerritos Valley Christian 28, St. Anthony 13

Colton 41, Arlington 26

Duarte 28, Santa Clara 6

Hemet 14, Adelanto 7

Hillcrest 46, Paloma Valley 42

Irvine 36, La Palma Kennedy 15

La Canada 42, Maranatha 13

Los Altos 47, Gahr 6

Marina 21, Esperanza 7

Moreno Valley 21, La Sierra 0

Norco 52, Citrus Valley 21

Palm Springs 22, Yucaipa 14

Rim of the World 31, Bloomington 6

Sierra Canyon 41, Orange Lutheran 9

Temple City 5, Azusa 0

Westminster La Quinta 36, Lynwood 0

INTERSECTIONAL

Carlsbad La Costa Canyon 45, Murrieta Mesa 24

Desert Mirage 44, Mendez 13

El Modena 34, San Pedro 14

North Torrance 42, Carson 35 (2 OT)

Santa Monica 35, Gardena 14

Westlake 41, Venice 6

8-MAN

CITY SECTION

Nonleague

Sherman Oaks CES 48, Stella 0

SOUTHERN SECTION

Heritage League

Lancaster Baptist 37, Milken 0

