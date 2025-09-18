Prep talk: Top girls’ volleyball teams head to Las Vegas for Durango Classic

Abby Zimmerman of Redondo Union will be one of the top players in action at the Durango Classic in Las Vegas.

It’s Viva Las Vegas for the top girls volleyball teams in Southern California. They’ll be in Las Vegas this weekend for the 30th Durango Classic that will be played at four sites beginning Friday.

Seven of MaxPreps’ top 10 teams nationally are scheduled to compete, including Sierra Canyon, Mater Dei, Redondo Union, Marymount and Mira Costa.

Sea Hawks go on the road and sweep in 3 close sets against a scrappy El Segundo squad. Redondo moves to 13-3, 2-0 league.



Next up the #1 girls high school tournament in the country, Durango!



Sea Hawks seeded #6 overall 😎💪🤙🏐👏👏 pic.twitter.com/HKNLV7oQj9 — RUHS Varsity Girls VB (@RuhsVb) September 18, 2025

Sierra Canyon is ranked No. 1 in the Southern Section power rankings after knocking off Redondo Union last week.

It’s also one of the first chances to see teams strengthened by players who had to sit out the first half of the season after transferring without moving. The sit-out period ended Sept. 13. …

The Ivy League football season begins on Saturday, and there are 39 players from Southern Section high school teams listed on Ivy League rosters.

It's my annual look at players from Southern California playing in the Ivy League. There's 39 from Southern Section. Loyola and Harvard-Westlake have five each. Brains and brawn. pic.twitter.com/pePe8PDhOC — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 17, 2025

