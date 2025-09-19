Mater Dei gets bounce-back win over Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas

Tight end Mark Bowman, right, leaps in the air as he celebrates with a Mater Dei High teammate after after scoring a touchdown last season. Bowman caught two TD passes Friday night against Bishop Gorman.

In a town where you can make your own luck or can sink further into an abyss, Mater Dei High dug deep, wiped away memories from a loss last week and answered a gut-check call to come away with a 27-24 road victory over Bishop Gorman on Friday night. Coach Raul Lara brought up the word “resurrection” during a postgame huddle with his players.

The win surely resurrects Mater Dei’s season. It was doom and gloom one week ago when the Monarchs fell behind 28-0 to Corona Centennial, then rallied but lost 43-36. Seven turnovers left everyone wondering if the Monarchs were no longer a top team after being ranked No. 1 in the nation by several organizations.

Friday’s performance against an unbeaten Bishop Gorman team saw Mater Dei turn to two of its preseason All-Americans on offense, tight end Mark Bowman and receiver Chris Henry Jr. Bowman had touchdown catches of 29 and 36 yards. Henry had two touchdown catches, including the game-winner with 6:06 left from 37 yards.

Quarterback Ryan Hopkins, bouncing back from turnovers last week, kept firing away against a strong Bishop Gorman defense, getting the ball to his outstanding receivers and not letting penalties or an interception reduce his confidence.

“It’s facing adversity,” Hopkins said. “Last week was a tough one. This is a step forward. It’s next-play mentality.”

Ryan Hopkins to Chris Henry Jr. Mater Dei takes 27-24 lead with 6:06 left. pic.twitter.com/KcaSVtsYg6 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 20, 2025

There were ominous black clouds passing above that let out a dose of rain more than three hours before kickoff, but the weather cleared and the Monarchs didn’t have to put up with the downpour and lightning delay that St. John Bosco endured in 2014 during a 34-31 loss to Bishop Gorman.

It was an entertaining first half that ended in a 14-14 tie. Both teams missed scoring opportunities. Mater Dei blocked a Bishop Gorman field-goal attempt that was returned by Aaryan Washington to the 13-yard line, then had to settle for a 30-yard field goal by Jerry Shifman. Bishop Gorman forced a fumble by Hopkins, and Prince Williams returned it for a touchdown that was nullified by defensive holding.

Mater Dei came this close to getting TD at end of first half. Chris Henry ruled out of bounds at 1 with five seconds left. Mater Dei settled for 23-yard field goal. Bishop Gorman 14. Mater Dei 14. Halftime. pic.twitter.com/77Yw1u2N81 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 20, 2025

Soon Hopkins connected with Henry on a 54-yard pass to the one-yard line in the final seconds. But a Mater Dei illegal procedure penalty and little time left the Monarchs to settle for a 23-yard field goal to tie the score.

Ryan Hopkins finds wide open Mark Bowman 29-.yard TD. Mater Dei 8, Bishop Gorman 7. pic.twitter.com/iSaOW5znTf — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 20, 2025

Mater Dei (3-1) had zero penalties in the first quarter, a major improvement from previous games, but the Monarchs went back to making mistakes after that. There was an offsides on a fourth-and-short play. There was a five-yard penalty before kicking off the ball. Through all that, the Monarchs persevered.

Big road win for Mater Dei 27-24 over Bishop Gorman. pic.twitter.com/dX5iGKw9M7 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 20, 2025

“Great game,” Lara said. “Two great teams and great programs. We knew it was going to be a fight. I’m proud of my guys.”

Bishop Gorman quarterback Maika Eugenio was effective moving in the pocket to get the ball to his top receivers and passed for two touchdowns. Massiah Mingo had receptions of 62 and 38 yards.

Mater Dei hasn’t lost more than one game in season since 2014, so the pressure was on.

“It’s finding that chemistry and continuing to grind,” Lara said. “I think all the games are going to be like this. Everyone is gunning for us.”

Bowman, the USC commit who reclassified from junior to senior to begin his college career next year, finally got the opportunity to show off his receiving skills. He came in with only seven catches in three games but was left open several times, and Hopkins made Bishop Gorman pay. Hopkins said Bowman has been making an equal impact with his blocking.

“He’s putting everything on the line every play,” Hopkins said.

One of the stars on defense for Mater Dei was linebacker Ezekiel Su’a. He had a sack and also deflected one of Eugenio’s passes in a key second-half play.

The Monarchs are off next week before opening Trinity League play against Orange Lutheran on Oct. 3. Bishop Gorman comes to Southern California next Saturday for another Trinity League matchup against Santa Margarita at Trabuco Hills.

This win means the mojo is back for the Monarchs. This was an improved performance that needs to be sustained for their regular-season finale against St. John Bosco on Halloween and possible matchup against unbeaten Sierra Canyon or a rematch with Centennial in the Southern Section Division 1 playoffs.