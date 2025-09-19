How the Southland’s top 25 high school football teams fared
A look at how the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared this week:
Rk. School (record) result; Next game
1. St. John Bosco (5-0) def. Honolulu St. Louis, 49-20; at JSerra, Oct. 3
2. Sierra Canyon (5-0) def. Orange Lutheran, 41-9; vs. Gardena Serra, Oct. 3
3. Mission Viejo (4-1) lost to Chattanooga (Tenn.) McCallie, 25-14; at Chaparral, Sept. 26
4. Corona Centennial (4-1) def. Rancho Cucamonga, 42-14; vs. Eastvale Roosevelt, Thursday
5. Mater Dei (4-1) def. Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, 27-24; at Orange Lutheran, Oct. 3
6. Santa Margarita (3-1) did not play; vs. Bishop Gorman, Sept. 27
7. Orange Lutheran (3-2) lost to Sierra Canyon, 41-9; vs. Mater Dei, Oct. 3
8. Los Alamitos (6-0) def. El Cajon Granite Hills, 49-42; at Calabasas, Sept. 26
9. Vista Murrieta (3-1) lost to Beaumont, 21-14; at Oceanside El Camino, Sept. 27
10. Yorba Linda (4-1) lost to Tustin, 21-7; at Villa Park, Oct. 3
11. Servite (3-1) did not play; at St. Paul, Sept. 26
12. Damien (5-0) def. Salesian, 40-18; vs. Rancho Cucamonga, Oct. 3
13. Edison (4-1) def. Fountain Valley, 34-0; at La Serna, Sept. 26
14. Beaumont (5-0) def. Vista Murrieta, 21-14; vs. Redlands, Oct. 3
15. San Juan Hills (3-1) def. Mira Costa, 38-28; at Corona del Mar, Oct. 3
16. Gardena Serra (3-2) def. Oaks Christian, 19-10; at Sierra Canyon, Oct. 3
17. Downey (4-1) def. Inglewood, 21-20; at Mayfair, Oct. 3
18. Corona del Mar (4-0) did not play; at Trabuco Hills, Sept. 26
19. JSerra (2-2) vs. Leuzinger, Friday; vs. St. John Bosco, Oct. 3
20. Oxnard Pacifica (5-0) def. Bishop Montgomery, forgeit; vs. Oaks Christian, Oct. 3
21. Leuzinger (3-0) at JSerra, Friday; at Hawthorne, Sept. 26
22. Murrieta Valley (3-1) def. Riverside King, 49-7; at San Clemente, Sept. 26
23. Palos Verdes (3-2) def. Wilmington Banning, 52-0; vs. Culver City, Oct. 3
24. Crean Lutheran (4-0) vs. La Serna, Friday; at Foothill, Oct. 4
25. Mira Costa (3-1) lost to San Juan Hills, 38-28; vs. Villa Park, Sept. 26
