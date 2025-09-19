How the Southland’s top 25 high school football teams fared

More to Read

25. Mira Costa (3-1) lost to San Juan Hills, 38-28; vs. Villa Park, Sept. 26

24. Crean Lutheran (4-0) vs. La Serna, Friday; at Foothill, Oct. 4

21. Leuzinger (3-0) at JSerra, Friday; at Hawthorne, Sept. 26

19. JSerra (2-2) vs. Leuzinger, Friday; vs. St. John Bosco, Oct. 3

18. Corona del Mar (4-0) did not play; at Trabuco Hills, Sept. 26

11. Servite (3-1) did not play; at St. Paul, Sept. 26

10. Yorba Linda (4-1) lost to Tustin, 21-7; at Villa Park, Oct. 3

9. Vista Murrieta (3-1) lost to Beaumont, 21-14; at Oceanside El Camino, Sept. 27

7. Orange Lutheran (3-2) lost to Sierra Canyon, 41-9; vs. Mater Dei, Oct. 3

6. Santa Margarita (3-1) did not play; vs. Bishop Gorman, Sept. 27

3. Mission Viejo (4-1) lost to Chattanooga (Tenn.) McCallie, 25-14; at Chaparral, Sept. 26

A look at how the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared this week:

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.