High school flag football: Friday and Saturday scores
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
CITY SECTION
Bell 32, Huntington Park 0
Granada Hills Kennedy 32, Van Nuys 12
L.A. Marshall 13, Wilmington Banning 0
Legacy 13, Garfield 6
San Fernando 49, Reseda 6
South Gate 6, L.A. Roosevelt 2
Torres 21, Hollywood 0
Torres 18, Hollywood 6
SOUTHERN SECTION
Bishop Alemany 26, Immaculate Heart 7
Portola 13, Santa Ana Foothill 6
YULA 19, Shalhevet 13
INTERSECTIONAL
L.A. Wilson 42, Alhambra 14
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
SOUTHERN SECTION
Claremont 61, St. Lucy’s 13
Corona 54, Fontana 0
Corona 47, Rialto 0
Dana Hills 23, Temecula Prep 6
Etiwanda 58, Cathedral City 0
Glendora 19, Monrovia 6
Great Oak 26, Banning 6
Kaiser 38, Rialto 6
Kaiser 7, Temescal Canyon 6
La Quinta 11, Banning 0
Mission Viejo 25, Dana Hills 7
Mission Viejo 39, Fairmont Prep 0
Ramona 25, Corona Centennial 20
Rialto 41, Banning 0
San Dimas 26, Eastvale Roosevelt 24
San Dimas 43, Montebello 6
Schurr 14, Ramona 9
St. Bonaventure 39, Bishop Diego 0
St. Paul 26, Cerritos 7
Temecula Prep 25, Moreno Valley 13
Temescal Canyon 38, Corona 34
Temescal Canyon 24, La Quinta 6
