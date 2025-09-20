Advertisement
High School Sports

High school flag football: Friday and Saturday scores

By Los Angeles Times staff
FRIDAY’S RESULTS

CITY SECTION

Bell 32, Huntington Park 0

Granada Hills Kennedy 32, Van Nuys 12

L.A. Marshall 13, Wilmington Banning 0

Legacy 13, Garfield 6

San Fernando 49, Reseda 6

South Gate 6, L.A. Roosevelt 2

Torres 21, Hollywood 0

Torres 18, Hollywood 6

SOUTHERN SECTION

Bishop Alemany 26, Immaculate Heart 7

Portola 13, Santa Ana Foothill 6

YULA 19, Shalhevet 13

INTERSECTIONAL

L.A. Wilson 42, Alhambra 14

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

SOUTHERN SECTION

Claremont 61, St. Lucy’s 13

Corona 54, Fontana 0

Corona 47, Rialto 0

Dana Hills 23, Temecula Prep 6

Etiwanda 58, Cathedral City 0

Glendora 19, Monrovia 6

Great Oak 26, Banning 6

Kaiser 38, Rialto 6

Kaiser 7, Temescal Canyon 6

La Quinta 11, Banning 0

Mission Viejo 25, Dana Hills 7

Mission Viejo 39, Fairmont Prep 0

Ramona 25, Corona Centennial 20

Rialto 41, Banning 0

San Dimas 26, Eastvale Roosevelt 24

San Dimas 43, Montebello 6

Schurr 14, Ramona 9

St. Bonaventure 39, Bishop Diego 0

St. Paul 26, Cerritos 7

Temecula Prep 25, Moreno Valley 13

Temescal Canyon 38, Corona 34

Temescal Canyon 24, La Quinta 6

