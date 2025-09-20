Advertisement
Prep talk: Unbeaten La Cañada turns to running back Dash Paper

Dash Paper of La Cañada High tries to evade would-be tacklers at the line of scrimmage.
Dash Paper of La Cañada High has become a standout running back for the 5-0 Spartans.
(Nolan Carney)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist Follow
La Cañada High football coach Dave Avramovich said he has never heard anyone greet, question or call out running back Dash Paper by his last name. It’s always, “Dash!”

It’s an appropriate nickname (his real first name is Dashiell) for how he’s been performing on the football team for the 5-0 Spartans. In his latest game on Thursday night, Paper rushed for 189 yards and one touchdown in a 42-13 win over Maranatha.

The senior has gained 689 yards and scored six touchdowns.

“He’s awesome,” Avramovich said. “He’s grown up a ton. Last year he was the backup running back. He had a bunch of touchdowns called back because of penalties. We could see the explosiveness in practices and games. He’s running tough.”

La Cañada has wins over Crescenta Valley, La Salle and Maranatha, all neighboring schools. If they played and beat St. Francis, they could claim to be neighborhood champions.

“I don’t want to play St. Francis,” Avramovich said.

He’s become good friends with St. Francis coach Dean Herrington.

For now, it’s about watching Dash dash his way for touchdowns.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.

Eric Sondheimer

