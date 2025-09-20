High school football: Saturday’s scores
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
SOUTHERN SECTION
Nonleague
Webb 66, Channel Islands 7
Aquinas 69, Riverside Notre Dame 6
8-MAN
SOUTHERN SECTION
Nonleague
Cate 40, Coast Union 20
Flintridge Prep 20, Faith Baptist 14
INTERSECTIONAL
Florida School for the Deaf 32, California School for the Deaf Riverside 14
Fresno Christian 68, Santa Clarita Christian 32
Trona 50, PAL Academy 18
