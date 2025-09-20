Advertisement
High School Sports

High school football: Saturday’s scores

High school football scores
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

SOUTHERN SECTION

Nonleague

Webb 66, Channel Islands 7

Aquinas 69, Riverside Notre Dame 6

8-MAN

SOUTHERN SECTION

Nonleague

Cate 40, Coast Union 20

Flintridge Prep 20, Faith Baptist 14

INTERSECTIONAL

Florida School for the Deaf 32, California School for the Deaf Riverside 14

Fresno Christian 68, Santa Clarita Christian 32

Trona 50, PAL Academy 18

More to Read

High School SportsSports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement