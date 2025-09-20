High school football top performers in the Southland

Richard Wesley and Trey Brown of Sierra Canyon combine for one of five sacks against Orange Lutheran.

A look at the top performers from high school football across the Southland during Week 4.

RUSHING

• Dash Paper, La Cañada: Rushed for 189 yards and one touchdown in win over Venice.

• Deshonne Redeaux, Oaks Christian: Rushed for 171 yards and one touchdown in loss to Gardena Serra.

• Matix Frithsmith, Hart: Rushed for 163 yards and one touchdown, caught six passes for 100 yards and one touchdown in win over Saugus.

• Quentin Pacelli, Garden Grove: Rushed for 380 yards and three touchdowns in win over Irvine University.

PASSING

• Ford Green, Westlake: The freshman completed 17 of 24 passes for 301 yards and five touchdowns in win over Venice.

• Jacob Anzaldua, Banning: Passed for 407 yards and five touchdowns in win over Rialto.

• Ryan Hopkins, Mater Dei: Completed 15 of 19 passes for 252 yards and three touchdowns in defeat of Bishop Gorman.

• Thaddeus Breaux, Hamilton: Completed 22 of 25 passes for 402 yards and six touchdowns in win over Rancho Dominguez.

• Caden Jones, Crean Lutheran: Was 19-of-20 passing for 264 yards and two touchdowns in win over La Serna.

• Gino Wang, JSerra: The sophomore passed for four touchdowns and ran for another in rallying his team past Leuzinger.

• Ryan Rakowski, Palos Verdes: Was 10-of-11 passing for 219 yards and four touchdowns in win over Wilmington Banning.

• Ayden Edwards, Tustin: Passed for 205 yards and two touchdowns in win over Yorba Linda.

• Jacob Paisano, Hart: Passed for 228 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 121 yards and four touchdowns in defeat of Saugus.

• Jack Thomas, Palisades: Completed 13 of 16 passes for 310 yards and three touchdowns in win over El Camino Real.

• Dominik Hardy, Calabasas: Completed 21 of 29 passes for 278 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another in win over Birmingham.

• Gavin Gray, Agoura: Passed for 440 yards and six touchdowns in win over Buena.

• Jonah Tuaniga, Long Beach Millikan: Passed for 508 yards and nine touchdowns in win over Cabrillo.

RECEIVING

• Charles Davis, Westlake: Caught seven passes for 130 yards and one touchdown in defeat of Venice.

• Jack Norman, Dana Hills: Caught five passes for 232 yards and three touchdowns and returned an interception for a touchdown in win over Tesoro.

• Mark Bowman, Mater Dei: Caught five passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns in win over Bishop Gorman.

• Dezmyn Hardy, Calabasas: Caught 11 passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns vs. Birmingham.

• Elyjah Staples, Marquez: Caught four touchdown passes in win over La Puente, plus made 10 tackles, including two sacks.

DEFENSE

• Mikhal Johnson, Sierra Canyon: Had two of his team’s five sacks against Orange Lutheran.

• Jaden Walk-Green, Corona Centennial: Came up with his fifth interception of the season and was six of six on PATs in a win over Rancho Cucamonga.

• Augie Evans and Enzo Allen, Palisades: Each had 11 tackles in defeat of El Camino Real.

• Isaiah Martinez, El Rancho: Recorded four interceptions in win over Fontana.

• Max Meier, Loyola: Had seven tackles and one sack in win over St. Francis.

SPECIAL TEAMS

• Havon Finney Jr., Sierra Canyon: Returned a punt 64 yards for a touchdown vs. Orange Lutheran.

LA Cathedral's Sr. WR Jalen Ross with a 99 yd Kickoff Return for a TD vs. Chaminade last night.

3rd game in a row that he takes a 90+ yds KR to the house.

.#VideoBy: @LA_Danielon

.#WeAre #PhantomFootball #GoPhantoms #Graveyard pic.twitter.com/2zwoThJshk — Phantom Football (@PhantomFootball) September 20, 2025

• Jalen Ross, Cathedral: Returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown, his third kickoff return for a touchdown this season, in a loss to Chaminade.

• Jackson Hauducoeur, Upland: Made a 46-yard field goal in loss to Bishop Amat.

• Danny Yocupicio, Downey: Came through with a 43-yard PAT after a series of penalties with 12 seconds left to clinch a 21-20 win over Inglewood.

• Jayden Scott, Vista Murrieta: Blocked a punt that led to a key touchdown in win over Beaumont.