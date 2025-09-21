High school football: Week 5 schedule
WEEK 5
(Games at 7 p.m. unless noted)
THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE
CITY SECTION
Eastern League
Bell at South East
Garfield at Huntington Park
South Gate at Legacy
Valley Mission League
Canoga Park at Sylmar
Panorama at Reseda
San Fernando at Van Nuys
SOUTHERN SECTION
Golden League
Quartz Hill at Palmdale
Pacific League
Burbank Burroughs at Arcadia
Nonleague
Arroyo Valley at Pomona
Century at Loara, 6:30 p.m.
Hacienda Heights Wilson at Cerritos
Los Altos at California
Moreno Valley at Chaffey, 6:30 p.m.
Temecula Prep at San Jacinto Valley Academy
South Pasadena at West Covina
INTERSECTIONAL
Inglewood at Midland (TX), 5 p.m.
8-MAN
CITY
Nonleague
New Designs University Park at East Valley
SOUTHERN SECTION
Coast Valley League
San Luis Obispo Academy at Valley Christian Academy, 6 p.m.
INTERSECTIONAL
Bakersfield Valley Oaks at Sherman Oaks CES
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE
CITY SECTION
East Valley
Chavez at Arleta, 3:30 p.m.
Fulton at Monroe
Grant at Sun Valley Poly
North Hollywood at Verdugo Hills
Nonleague
Crenshaw at Cleveland
Dymally at L.A. Hamilton
Eagle Rock at Marquez
Fremont at L.A. Jordan
King-Drew at Narbonne
Lincoln at Hollywood
Los Angeles at LA Wilson
LA Marshall at Jefferson
Rancho Dominguez at Maywood CES
SOUTHERN SECTION
Camino Real League
St. Monica at Bosco Tech
Cottonwood League
Webb at Riverside Prep
Foothill League
Canyon Country Canyon at Castaic
Golden Valley vs. Hart at College of the Canyons
Saugus at Valencia
Golden League
Eastside at Lancaster
Knight at Highland
Littlerock at Antelope Valley
Manzanita League
Vasquez at California Military Institute
Mesquite League
Whittier Christian at Big Bear
Mission Valley
Arroyo at South El Monte
El Monte at Pasadena Marshall
Gabrielino at Mountain View
Moore League
Compton at Long Beach Cabrillo
Long Beach Wilson at Millikan
Long Beach Poly at Lakewood
Mountain Valley League
Indian Springs at Miller
Pacific at San Bernardino
Pacific League
Crescenta Valley at Hoover
Muir at Burbank
Pasadena at Glendale
Nonleague
Adelanto at Corona Santiago
Alta Loma at Silverado
Anaheim at Magnolia
Aquinas at San Jacinto
Bellflower at Arrowhead Christian
Beverly Hills at Saddleback
Canyon Springs at Montclair
Carpinteria at Santa Paula
Channel Islands at Bolsa Grande
Charter Oak at Long Beach Jordan
Colton at Jurupa Hills
Compton Early College at Westminster La Quinta
Corona del Mar at Trabuco Hills
Desert Hot Springs at Yucca Valley
Desert Mirage at Twentynine Palms
Diamond Bar at Rowland
Duarte at Desert Chapel
Edison at La Serna
Elsinore at Diamond Ranch
Esperanza at Peninsula, 3 p.m.
Estancia at Artesia
Glenn at Irvine University
Godinez at Katella
Grand Terrace at Rim of the World
Great Oak at Temescal Canyon
Indio at West Valley
Leuzinger at Hawthorne
Los Alamitos at Calabasas
Los Amigos at Eisenhower
Mission Viejo at Chaparral
Murrieta Valley at San Clemente
Oxnard at Camarillo
Placentia Valencia at Gahr
Rancho Alamitos at Garden Grove
Rancho Verde at Tahquitz
Rosamond at Brentwood
San Gorgonio at Cathedral City
Santa Fe at Covina
Savanna at Bassett
Servite at St. Paul
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at Culver City
South Torrance at West Torrance
St. Anthony at Rio Hondo Prep
St. Genevieve at Bishop Montgomery
St. Margaret’s at Laguna Hills
Summit at Barstow
Trinity Classical at Santa Ana Calvary Chapel
Valley View at Coachella Valley
Ventura at Newbury Park
Villa Park at Mira Costa
Village Christian at La Canada
Vista del Lago at Granite Hills
Whittier at Pioneer
INTERSECTIONAL
Angelou at Temple City
Bernstein at Keppel
Carson at St. Pius X-St. Matthias
Dorsey at Steele Canyon
El Cajon Foothills Christian at Viewpoint
Franklin at San Marino
Gardena at Dominguez
Inglewood at Midland (Texas)
La Quinta at El Centro Central
Las Vegas Shadow Ridge at Citrus Valley
Oakland Fremont at LA Jordan
Palisades at Mary Star of the Sea
Redondo Union at Wilmington Banning
San Pedro at Laguna Beach
Verbum Dei at Locke
Vista Murrieta at Oceanside El Camino, 7:15 p.m.
Workman at West Adams, 4 p.m.
8-MAN
CITY
Nonleague
SOUTHERN SECTION
Nonleague
California Lutheran at Cornerstone Christian, 5 p.m.
Hillcrest Christian at Laguna Blanca, 3 p.m.
Noli Indian at Lucerne Valley
Rolling Hills Prep at Malibu, 3 p.m.
Sage Hill at Hesperia Christian
Santa Ana Magnolia Science at Vista Meridian, 6 p.m.
Santa Clarita Christian at Chadwick, 3:30 p.m.
United Christian at California School for the Deaf Riverside
Villanova Prep at Public Safety Academy, 6 p.m.
INTERSECTIONAL
Immanuel Christian at Maricopa
Lancaster Desert Christian at Desert
New Designs Watts at Pasadena Poly, 3:30 p.m.
Salton City West Shores at PAL Charter, 3 p.m.
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
SOUTHERN SECTION
Nonleague
Channel Islands at Bolsa Grande, 2 p.m.
El Toro at Aliso Niguel
Western Christian at Silver Valley, 6 p.m.
INTERSECTIONAL
Birmingham at Harvard-Westlake
Las Vegas Bishop Gorman vs. Santa Margarita at Tesoro
8-MAN
SOUTHERN SECTION
Nonleague
Avalon at Faith Baptist, 12:30 p.m.
INTERSECTIONAL
Animo Jackie Robinson at Thacher, 2 p.m.
Cate at Orcutt Academy, 1 p.m.
Escondido San Pasqual Academy at Academy for Careers & Exploration, 6 p.m.
Sierra ar Flintridge Prep, 2 p.m.
Valley Oaks CES at Lighthouse Christian
Vista St. Joseph Academy at Downey Calvary Chapel, 6 p.m.
