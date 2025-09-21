High school football: Week 5 schedule

More to Read

New Designs Watts at Pasadena Poly, 10 a.m.

Escondido San Pasqual Academy at Academy for Careers & Exploration, 6 p.m.

Las Vegas Bishop Gorman vs. Santa Margarita at Tesoro

New Designs Watts at Pasadena Poly, 3:30 p.m.

United Christian at California School for the Deaf Riverside

New Designs University Park at East Valley

Palisades at Mary Star of the Sea

Grand Terrace at Rim of the World

Golden Valley vs. Hart at College of the Canyons

(Games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

