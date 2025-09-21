Advertisement
High school football: Week 5 schedule

Football on field.
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff
WEEK 5

(Games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE

CITY SECTION

Eastern League

Bell at South East

Garfield at Huntington Park

South Gate at Legacy

Valley Mission League

Canoga Park at Sylmar

Panorama at Reseda

San Fernando at Van Nuys

SOUTHERN SECTION

Golden League

Quartz Hill at Palmdale

Pacific League

Burbank Burroughs at Arcadia

Nonleague

Arroyo Valley at Pomona

Century at Loara, 6:30 p.m.

Los Altos at California

Moreno Valley at Chaffey, 6:30 p.m.

South Pasadena at West Covina

Temecula Prep at San Jacinto Valley Academy

INTERSECTIONAL

Inglewood at Midland (TX), 5 p.m.

8-MAN

CITY

Nonleague

New Designs University Park at East Valley

SOUTHERN SECTION

Coast Valley League

San Luis Obispo Academy at Valley Christian Academy, 6 p.m.

INTERSECTIONAL

Bakersfield Valley Oaks at Sherman Oaks CES

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE

CITY SECTION

East Valley

Chavez at Arleta, 3:30 p.m.

Fulton at Monroe

Grant at Sun Valley Poly

North Hollywood at Verdugo Hills

Nonleague

Crenshaw at Cleveland

Dymally at L.A. Hamilton

Eagle Rock at Marquez

Fremont at L.A. Jordan

King-Drew at Narbonne

Lincoln at Hollywood

Los Angeles at LA Wilson

LA Marshall at Jefferson

Rancho Dominguez at Maywood CES

SOUTHERN SECTION

Camino Real League

St. Monica at Bosco Tech

Cottonwood League

Webb at Riverside Prep

Foothill League

Canyon Country Canyon at Castaic

Golden Valley vs. Hart at College of the Canyons

Saugus at Valencia

Golden League

Eastside at Lancaster

Knight at Highland

Littlerock at Antelope Valley

Manzanita League

Vasquez at California Military Institute

Mesquite League

Whittier Christian at Big Bear

Mission Valley

Arroyo at South El Monte

El Monte at Pasadena Marshall

Gabrielino at Mountain View

Moore League

Compton at Long Beach Cabrillo

Long Beach Wilson at Millikan

Long Beach Poly at Lakewood

Mountain Valley League

Indian Springs at Miller

Pacific at San Bernardino

Pacific League

Crescenta Valley at Hoover

Muir at Burbank

Pasadena at Glendale

Nonleague

Adelanto at Corona Santiago

Alta Loma at Silverado

Anaheim at Magnolia

Aquinas at San Jacinto

Bellflower at Arrowhead Christian

Beverly Hills at Saddleback

Canyon Springs at Montclair

Carpinteria at Santa Paula

Channel Islands at Bolsa Grande

Charter Oak at Long Beach Jordan

Colton at Jurupa Hills

Compton Early College at Westminster La Quinta

Corona del Mar at Trabuco Hills

Desert Hot Springs at Yucca Valley

Desert Mirage at Twentynine Palms

Diamond Bar at Rowland

Duarte at Desert Chapel

Edison at La Serna

Elsinore at Diamond Ranch

Esperanza at Peninsula, 3 p.m.

Estancia at Artesia

Glenn at Irvine University

Godinez at Katella

Grand Terrace at Rim of the World

Great Oak at Temescal Canyon

Hacienda Heights Wilson at Cerritos

Indio at West Valley

Leuzinger at Hawthorne

Los Alamitos at Calabasas

Los Amigos at Eisenhower

Mission Viejo at Chaparral

Murrieta Valley at San Clemente

Oxnard at Camarillo

Placentia Valencia at Gahr

Rancho Alamitos at Garden Grove

Rancho Verde at Tahquitz

Rosamond at Brentwood

San Gorgonio at Cathedral City

Santa Fe at Covina

Savanna at Bassett

Servite at St. Paul

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at Culver City

South Torrance at West Torrance

St. Anthony at Rio Hondo Prep

St. Genevieve at Bishop Montgomery

St. Margaret’s at Laguna Hills

Summit at Barstow

Trinity Classical at Santa Ana Calvary Chapel

Valley View at Coachella Valley

Ventura at Newbury Park

Villa Park at Mira Costa

Village Christian at La Canada

Vista del Lago at Granite Hills

Whittier at Pioneer

INTERSECTIONAL

Angelou at Temple City

Bernstein at Keppel

Carson at St. Pius X-St. Matthias

Dorsey at Steele Canyon

El Cajon Foothills Christian at Viewpoint

Franklin at San Marino

Gardena at Dominguez

Inglewood at Midland (Texas)

La Quinta at El Centro Central

Las Vegas Shadow Ridge at Citrus Valley

Oakland Fremont at LA Jordan

Palisades at Mary Star of the Sea

Redondo Union at Wilmington Banning

San Pedro at Laguna Beach

Verbum Dei at Locke

Vista Murrieta at Oceanside El Camino, 7:15 p.m.

Workman at West Adams, 4 p.m.

8-MAN

CITY

Nonleague

New Designs University Park at East Valley

SOUTHERN SECTION

Nonleague

California Lutheran at Cornerstone Christian, 5 p.m.

Hillcrest Christian at Laguna Blanca, 3 p.m.

Noli Indian at Lucerne Valley

Rolling Hills Prep at Malibu, 3 p.m.

Sage Hill at Hesperia Christian

Santa Ana Magnolia Science at Vista Meridian, 6 p.m.

Santa Clarita Christian at Chadwick, 3:30 p.m.

United Christian at California School for the Deaf Riverside

Villanova Prep at Public Safety Academy, 6 p.m.

INTERSECTIONAL

Bakersfield Valley Oaks at Sherman Oaks CES

Immanuel Christian at Maricopa

Lancaster Desert Christian at Desert

New Designs Watts at Pasadena Poly, 3:30 p.m.

Salton City West Shores at PAL Charter, 3 p.m.

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

SOUTHERN SECTION

Nonleague

Channel Islands at Bolsa Grande, 2 p.m.

El Toro at Aliso Niguel

Western Christian at Silver Valley, 6 p.m.

INTERSECTIONAL

Birmingham at Harvard-Westlake

Las Vegas Bishop Gorman vs. Santa Margarita at Tesoro

8-MAN

SOUTHERN SECTION

Nonleague

Avalon at Faith Baptist, 12:30 p.m.

INTERSECTIONAL

Animo Jackie Robinson at Thacher, 2 p.m.

Cate at Orcutt Academy, 1 p.m.

Escondido San Pasqual Academy at Academy for Careers & Exploration, 6 p.m.

New Designs Watts at Pasadena Poly, 10 a.m.

Sierra ar Flintridge Prep, 2 p.m.

Valley Oaks CES at Lighthouse Christian

Vista St. Joseph Academy at Downey Calvary Chapel, 6 p.m.

