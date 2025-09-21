Advertisement
High School Sports

The Times’ top 25 high school football rankings

Richard Wesley and Trey Brown of Sierra Canyon sack an Orange Lutheran player.
Richard Wesley and Trey Brown of Sierra Canyon combine for one of seven sacks against Orange Lutheran.
(Craig Weston)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland:

Rk. School (record) result; Next game; last week ranking

1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (5-0) def. Honolulu St. Louis, 49-20; at JSerra, Oct. 3; 1

2. SIERRA CANYON (5-0) def. Orange Lutheran, 41-9; vs. Gardena Serra, Oct. 3; 2

3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (4-1) def. Rancho Cucamonga, 42-14; vs. Eastvale Roosevelt, Oct. 2; 4

4. MATER DEI (4-1) def. Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, 27-24; vs. Orange Lutheran at Orange Coast Coll., Oct. 3; 5

5. MISSION VIEJO (4-1) lost to Chattanooga (Tenn.) McCallie, 25-14; at Chaparral, Friday; 3

6. SANTA MARGARITA (3-1) did not play; vs. Bishop Gorman at Trabuco Hills, Saturday; 6

7. LOS ALAMITOS (6-0) def. El Cajon Granite Hills, 49-42; at Calabasas, Friday; 8

8. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-2) lost to Sierra Canyon, 41-9; vs. Mater Dei, Oct. 3; 7

9. VISTA MURRIETA (4-0) def. Beaumont, 21-14; at Oceanside El Camino, Friday; 9

10. SERVITE (3-1) did not play; at St. Paul, Friday; 11

11. DAMIEN (5-0) def. Salesian, 40-18; vs. Rancho Cucamonga, Oct. 3; 12

12. EDISON (4-1) def. Fountain Valley, 34-0; at La Serna, Friday; 13

13. SAN JUAN HILLS (3-1) def. Mira Costa, 38-28; at Corona del Mar, Oct. 3; 15

14. BEAUMONT (4-1) lost Vista Murrieta, 21-14; vs. Redlands, Oct. 3; 14

15. JSERRA (3-2) def. Leuzinger, 39-35; vs. St. John Bosco, Oct. 3; 19

16. GARDENA SERRA (3-2) def. Oaks Christian, 19-10; at Sierra Canyon, Oct. 3; 16

17. DOWNEY (4-1) def. Inglewood, 21-20; at Mayfair, Oct. 3; 17

18. CORONA DEL MAR (4-0) did not play; at Trabuco Hills, Friday; 18

19. OXNARD PACIFICA (5-0) def. Bishop Montgomery, forfeit; vs. Oaks Christian, Oct. 3; 20

20. MURRIETA VALLEY (3-1) def. Riverside King, 49-7; at San Clemente, Friday; 22

21. YORBA LINDA (4-1) lost to Tustin, 21-7; at Villa Park, Oct. 3; 10

22. LEUZINGER (3-1) lost to JSerra, 39-35; at Hawthorne, Friday; 21

23. PALOS VERDES (3-2) def. Wilmington Banning, 52-0; vs. Culver City, Oct. 3; 23

24. CREAN LUTHERAN (5-0) def. La Serna, 38-14; at Foothill, Oct. 4; 24

25. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (2-2) idle; at Culver City, Friday; NR

More to Read

High School SportsSports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement