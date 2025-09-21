The Times’ top 25 high school football rankings

More to Read

22. LEUZINGER (3-1) lost to JSerra, 39-35; at Hawthorne, Friday; 21

21. YORBA LINDA (4-1) lost to Tustin, 21-7; at Villa Park, Oct. 3; 10

18. CORONA DEL MAR (4-0) did not play; at Trabuco Hills, Friday; 18

10. SERVITE (3-1) did not play; at St. Paul, Friday; 11

8. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-2) lost to Sierra Canyon, 41-9; vs. Mater Dei, Oct. 3; 7

6. SANTA MARGARITA (3-1) did not play; vs. Bishop Gorman at Trabuco Hills, Saturday; 6

5. MISSION VIEJO (4-1) lost to Chattanooga (Tenn.) McCallie, 25-14; at Chaparral, Friday; 3

4. MATER DEI (4-1) def. Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, 27-24; vs. Orange Lutheran at Orange Coast Coll., Oct. 3; 5

Rk. School (record) result; Next game; last week ranking

A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland:

Richard Wesley and Trey Brown of Sierra Canyon combine for one of seven sacks against Orange Lutheran.

