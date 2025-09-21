The Times’ top 25 high school football rankings
A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland:
Rk. School (record) result; Next game; last week ranking
1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (5-0) def. Honolulu St. Louis, 49-20; at JSerra, Oct. 3; 1
2. SIERRA CANYON (5-0) def. Orange Lutheran, 41-9; vs. Gardena Serra, Oct. 3; 2
3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (4-1) def. Rancho Cucamonga, 42-14; vs. Eastvale Roosevelt, Oct. 2; 4
4. MATER DEI (4-1) def. Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, 27-24; vs. Orange Lutheran at Orange Coast Coll., Oct. 3; 5
5. MISSION VIEJO (4-1) lost to Chattanooga (Tenn.) McCallie, 25-14; at Chaparral, Friday; 3
6. SANTA MARGARITA (3-1) did not play; vs. Bishop Gorman at Trabuco Hills, Saturday; 6
7. LOS ALAMITOS (6-0) def. El Cajon Granite Hills, 49-42; at Calabasas, Friday; 8
8. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-2) lost to Sierra Canyon, 41-9; vs. Mater Dei, Oct. 3; 7
9. VISTA MURRIETA (4-0) def. Beaumont, 21-14; at Oceanside El Camino, Friday; 9
10. SERVITE (3-1) did not play; at St. Paul, Friday; 11
11. DAMIEN (5-0) def. Salesian, 40-18; vs. Rancho Cucamonga, Oct. 3; 12
12. EDISON (4-1) def. Fountain Valley, 34-0; at La Serna, Friday; 13
13. SAN JUAN HILLS (3-1) def. Mira Costa, 38-28; at Corona del Mar, Oct. 3; 15
14. BEAUMONT (4-1) lost Vista Murrieta, 21-14; vs. Redlands, Oct. 3; 14
15. JSERRA (3-2) def. Leuzinger, 39-35; vs. St. John Bosco, Oct. 3; 19
16. GARDENA SERRA (3-2) def. Oaks Christian, 19-10; at Sierra Canyon, Oct. 3; 16
17. DOWNEY (4-1) def. Inglewood, 21-20; at Mayfair, Oct. 3; 17
18. CORONA DEL MAR (4-0) did not play; at Trabuco Hills, Friday; 18
19. OXNARD PACIFICA (5-0) def. Bishop Montgomery, forfeit; vs. Oaks Christian, Oct. 3; 20
20. MURRIETA VALLEY (3-1) def. Riverside King, 49-7; at San Clemente, Friday; 22
21. YORBA LINDA (4-1) lost to Tustin, 21-7; at Villa Park, Oct. 3; 10
22. LEUZINGER (3-1) lost to JSerra, 39-35; at Hawthorne, Friday; 21
23. PALOS VERDES (3-2) def. Wilmington Banning, 52-0; vs. Culver City, Oct. 3; 23
24. CREAN LUTHERAN (5-0) def. La Serna, 38-14; at Foothill, Oct. 4; 24
25. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (2-2) idle; at Culver City, Friday; NR
