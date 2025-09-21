Prep talk: Verbum Dei gets first football victory since 2022 season

First-year coach Gary Parks guided Verbum Dei to its first football victory since the 2022 season.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

After more than a month of practices with no games, Verbum Dei football players finally got to show what they had learned under first-year coach Gary Parks on Friday. The result was Verbum Dei’s first victory since the 2022 season. The Eagles defeated Belmont 42-8.

“When preparation meets opportunity, the outcome is sweet,” Parks said.

Verbum Dei stopped its season last year after going 0-7 and having a dwindling number of players. The school decided to rebuild with Parks, an alumnus, as coach and delayed playing games until Friday. The Eagles are playing a freelance schedule this season.

Freshman Dwight Marcus had six carries for 75 yards and one touchdown. Adrian Alvarado had four solo tackles and a fumble recovery. Kicker Fernie Cortez, recruited from the soccer team, made five of six PATs. The Eagles were called for zero holding penalties.

Advertisement

“The kids were jumping up and down,” Parks said. “It was their first taste of victory in a long time.”

The school’s president, Father Travis Russell, was so thrilled he brought the team pizza and sodas when they returned to their campus in Watts.

Next up for the Eagles, who were 0-7 and 0-10 the last two seasons, is a game at Locke on Friday.

Advertisement

“It was exciting,” Parks said.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.