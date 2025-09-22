The Times’ City Section top 10 high school football rankings

Birmingham receiver Paul Turner has been using his speed to make big plays.

This week’s City Section top 10 high school football rankings by The Times:

1. BIRMINGHAM (1-3): Receiver Paul Turner is making plays but Patriots have to figure out how to get him more opportunities.

2. CARSON (2-3): The Colts will be strengthened by several players joining team after sit-out transfer period ends on Thursday.

3. PALISADES (4-0): Quarterback Jack Thomas has 17 touchdown passes with zero interceptions in four games.

4. SAN PEDRO (2-3): Face another tough test against unbeaten Laguna Beach.

5. BANNING (4-1): Pilots found out there is work to do after 52-0 loss to Palos Verdes.

6. GARFIELD (2-2): Bulldogs begin Eastern League play against Huntington Park.

7. KENNEDY (4-1): Golden Cougars are still team to beat in Valley Mission League.

8. MARQUEZ (4-1): Showdown game with Eagle Rock on Friday.

9. VENICE (2-3): Suffered 41-6 loss to Westlake.

10. HAMILTON (2-2): Jacob Riley has six interceptions as Yankees keep improving.