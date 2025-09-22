The Times’ City Section top 10 high school football rankings
This week’s City Section top 10 high school football rankings by The Times:
1. BIRMINGHAM (1-3): Receiver Paul Turner is making plays but Patriots have to figure out how to get him more opportunities.
2. CARSON (2-3): The Colts will be strengthened by several players joining team after sit-out transfer period ends on Thursday.
3. PALISADES (4-0): Quarterback Jack Thomas has 17 touchdown passes with zero interceptions in four games.
4. SAN PEDRO (2-3): Face another tough test against unbeaten Laguna Beach.
5. BANNING (4-1): Pilots found out there is work to do after 52-0 loss to Palos Verdes.
6. GARFIELD (2-2): Bulldogs begin Eastern League play against Huntington Park.
7. KENNEDY (4-1): Golden Cougars are still team to beat in Valley Mission League.
8. MARQUEZ (4-1): Showdown game with Eagle Rock on Friday.
9. VENICE (2-3): Suffered 41-6 loss to Westlake.
10. HAMILTON (2-2): Jacob Riley has six interceptions as Yankees keep improving.
