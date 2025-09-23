Prep talk: Kicker Noah Thayer of JSerra has field goals of 55, 54 yards this season

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Kickers have been making long field goals look routine at the college and NFL level. Now they’re becoming the same in high school football.

Noah Thayer, a senior at JSerra, has booted field goals from 55 and 54 yards this season, made a game-winning 31-yard field goal against Oak Hills and is 16 for 16 on PATs.

There’s lots of kickers this season with the ability to try long field goals, but they must first get the permission from their coach. JSerra coach Victor Santa Cruz said Thayer has his complete confidence.

“It’s an easy decision when you have a weapon like Noah,” Santa Cruz said. “It’s exciting to have him. He’s been developing since he was a freshman. He’s just a confident kid.”

Thayer said he gained strength and muscle in the offseason, going from 5-feet-8, 140 pounds to 5-9, 165 to help him increase his distance on kicks. He’s missed field goals from 60 and 55 yards.

Other long field goals this season include a 50-yarder from Mel Huerta of Lawndale, a 49-yarder from Nico Talbott of Mira Costa and a 49-yarder from Ishaan Kedia of Portola.

