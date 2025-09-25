Taylor Lee of Oxnard Pacifica has 19 touchdown passes in the last three games

Quarterback Taylor Lee of Oxnard Pacifica had four touchdown passes in 42-14 win over L.A. Hamilton on Thursday.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

At midseason, junior quarterback Taylor Lee of Oxnard Pacifica is a revelation, someone who didn’t start last season and has thrust himself into MVP consideration with 19 touchdown passes in his last three games and 26 in five games for the unbeaten Tritons (5-0).

“He’s amazing,” L.A. Hamilton coach Elijah Asante said. “Someone’s going to get a real good quarterback. The kid can play.”

Taylor Lee gets his fourth TD pass of the game 49 yards to Jonathon Feliciano. That’s 19 in last three games. Pacifica 42, Hamilton 7. pic.twitter.com/mQYjG1g9LD — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 26, 2025

On Thursday afternoon, Hamilton and Pacifica decided to play each other after both schools were given forfeit victories. Instead of taking the forfeits, they played at Hamilton, and Pacifica won 42-14 with a running clock through much of the second half.

Lee completed nine of 10 passes for 215 yards and four touchdowns.

First play of the third quarter is a 65-yard TD pass from Taylor Lee to Jadiel Santos. 35-0 Pacifica over Hamilton. pic.twitter.com/CgQpZOiooB — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 26, 2025

He could have thrown touchdowns all night but Hamilton was able to run off plenty of time in the first half with short passes until drives were halted by a fumble and interception. Freshman quarterback Thaddeus Breaux completed 31 of 45 passes for 270 yards, with touchdown passes to Kristian Leslie and Jacob Riley. Leslie caught 16 passes for 125 yards.

Advertisement

What’s impressive about Lee is his ability to run Pacifica’s no-huddle, quick tempo offense. At the end of the second quarter, he moved the team quickly down field in 30 seconds, completing four consecutive passes for 82 yards and ending with a two-yard touchdown pass to Will Jones Jr. for a 28-0 halftime lead. It was like watching Corona Centennial’s effective no-huddle offense.

“We try to do it that way,” coach Mike Moon said.

Lee has benefited from a receiving group he’s known for years through youth football.

“I’ve been playing with the receivers since I was 6,” Lee said.

There’s also the offensive line made up of seniors.

“They’re my best friends,” Lee said.

Pacifica has to keep improving with its Marmonte League opener against Oaks Christian next week.

Hamilton (2-3) starts Western League play next week against Fairfax.

There were no injuries and lots of sportsmanship Thursday. Both coaches were thrilled to have the opportunity to play. “A blessing,” Moon said.