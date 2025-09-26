Advertisement
High School Sports

Prep talk: Jackson Reach of Mira Costa shows how a long snapper can get a scholarship

Jackson Reach of Mira Costa High poses for a photo.
Jackson Reach of Mira Costa High is headed to Clemson to be a long snapper.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist Follow
Jackson Reach of Mira Costa High is headed to Clemson on a football scholarship. He’s a long snapper.

“It’s crazy,” he said.

You know that saying that Dad knows best? Well, it was Reach’s father who suggested he start practicing as a long snapper several years ago to make himself more versatile since he also was a linebacker.

And yes, colleges need good, reliable long snappers to help their punters and kickers.

Reach does so much for Mira Costa he could become bored if he’s only long snapping for Clemson, so he intends to volunteer for whatever special teams he can, from joining the kickoff team and to helping block on punt returns.

“I really feel I can help on all special teams,” he said.

He’s become a hero to those long snappers practicing for years, showing that hard work can lead to a college scholarship.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

