How the Southland’s top 25 high school football teams fared

A look at how the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared this week:

Rk. School (record) result; Next game

1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (5-0) did not play; at JSerra, Oct. 3

2. SIERRA CANYON (5-0) did not play; vs. Gardena Serra, Oct. 3

3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (4-1) did not play; vs. Eastvale Roosevelt, Thursday

4. MATER DEI (4-1) did not play; vs. Orange Lutheran at Orange Coast Coll., Oct. 3

5. MISSION VIEJO (5-1) def. Chaparral, 36-21; vs. Long Beach Poly, Oct. 3

6. SANTA MARGARITA (3-1) vs. Bishop Gorman at Trabuco Hills, Saturday; at Servite, Oct. 3

7. LOS ALAMITOS (7-0) def. Calabasas, 48-21; vs. Edison, Oct. 16

8. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-2) did not play; vs. Mater Dei, Oct. 3

9. VISTA MURRIETA (5-0) def. Oceanside El Camino, 38-12; at Chaparral, Oct. 3

10. SERVITE (4-1) def. St. Paul, 49-18; vs. Santa Margarita, Oct. 3

11. DAMIEN (5-0) did not play; vs. Rancho Cucamonga, Oct. 3

12. EDISON (4-1) at La Serna, no score reported; vs. Summit, Thursday

13. SAN JUAN HILLS (3-1) did not play; at Corona del Mar, Oct. 3

14. BEAUMONT (4-1) did not play; vs. Redlands, Oct. 3

15. JSERRA (3-2) did not play; vs. St. John Bosco, Oct. 3

16. GARDENA SERRA (3-2) did not play; at Sierra Canyon, Oct. 3

17. DOWNEY (4-1) did not play; at Mayfair, Oct. 3

18. CORONA DEL MAR (5-0) def. Trabuco Hills, 35-13; vs. San Juan Hills, Oct. 3

19. OXNARD PACIFICA (5-0) def. L.A. Hamilton, 42-14; vs. Oaks Christian, Oct. 3

20. MURRIETA VALLEY (4-1) def. San Clemente, 26-14; at Norco, Oct. 3

21. YORBA LINDA (4-1) did not play; at Villa Park, Oct. 3

22. LEUZINGER (4-1) def. Hawthorne, 59-6; at Inglewood, Oct. 3

23. PALOS VERDES (3-2) did not play; vs. Culver City, Oct. 3

24. CREAN LUTHERAN (5-0) did not play; at Foothill, Oct. 4

25. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (2-2) at Culver City, Friday; vs. Loyola, Oct. 3