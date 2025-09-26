How the Southland’s top 25 high school football teams fared
A look at how the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared this week:
Rk. School (record) result; Next game
1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (5-0) did not play; at JSerra, Oct. 3
2. SIERRA CANYON (5-0) did not play; vs. Gardena Serra, Oct. 3
3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (4-1) did not play; vs. Eastvale Roosevelt, Thursday
4. MATER DEI (4-1) did not play; vs. Orange Lutheran at Orange Coast Coll., Oct. 3
5. MISSION VIEJO (5-1) def. Chaparral, 36-21; vs. Long Beach Poly, Oct. 3
6. SANTA MARGARITA (3-1) vs. Bishop Gorman at Trabuco Hills, Saturday; at Servite, Oct. 3
7. LOS ALAMITOS (7-0) def. Calabasas, 48-21; vs. Edison, Oct. 16
8. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-2) did not play; vs. Mater Dei, Oct. 3
9. VISTA MURRIETA (5-0) def. Oceanside El Camino, 38-12; at Chaparral, Oct. 3
10. SERVITE (4-1) def. St. Paul, 49-18; vs. Santa Margarita, Oct. 3
11. DAMIEN (5-0) did not play; vs. Rancho Cucamonga, Oct. 3
12. EDISON (4-1) at La Serna, no score reported; vs. Summit, Thursday
13. SAN JUAN HILLS (3-1) did not play; at Corona del Mar, Oct. 3
14. BEAUMONT (4-1) did not play; vs. Redlands, Oct. 3
15. JSERRA (3-2) did not play; vs. St. John Bosco, Oct. 3
16. GARDENA SERRA (3-2) did not play; at Sierra Canyon, Oct. 3
17. DOWNEY (4-1) did not play; at Mayfair, Oct. 3
18. CORONA DEL MAR (5-0) def. Trabuco Hills, 35-13; vs. San Juan Hills, Oct. 3
19. OXNARD PACIFICA (5-0) def. L.A. Hamilton, 42-14; vs. Oaks Christian, Oct. 3
20. MURRIETA VALLEY (4-1) def. San Clemente, 26-14; at Norco, Oct. 3
21. YORBA LINDA (4-1) did not play; at Villa Park, Oct. 3
22. LEUZINGER (4-1) def. Hawthorne, 59-6; at Inglewood, Oct. 3
23. PALOS VERDES (3-2) did not play; vs. Culver City, Oct. 3
24. CREAN LUTHERAN (5-0) did not play; at Foothill, Oct. 4
25. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (2-2) at Culver City, Friday; vs. Loyola, Oct. 3