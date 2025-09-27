High school football top performers in the Southland

Quarterback Wyatt Brown of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame is all smiles after passing for 301 yards and five touchdowns in win over Culver City.

A look at the top performers from high school football across the Southland during Week 5.

RUSHING

• Ceasar Reyes, Garfield: Rushed for 259 yards in 20 carries and scored four touchdowns in win over Huntington Park.

• Jeremiah Watson, Murrieta Valley: Rushed for 204 yards and two touchdowns in defeat of San Clemente.

• Christopher Martin, Oak Hills: Rushed for 152 yards and one touchdown in a win over Bishop Amat.

• Jesus Arellano, Century: Rushed for 193 yards and had three catches for 71 yards in win over Loara.

• Matix Frithsmith, Hart: Had 131 yards rushing and three touchdowns and caught three passes for 52 yards in defeat of Golden Valley.

• Johnny Rivera, Mary Star: The sophomore carried the ball 40 times for 217 yards and four touchdowns in loss to Palisades.

• Melion Busano, Eagle Rock: Scored four touchdowns, three rushing and one receiving, in win over Marquez.

PASSING

• Taylor Lee, Oxnard Pacifica: Completed nine of 10 passes for 215 yards and four touchdowns in win over Hamilton.

• Wyatt Brown, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame: Passed for 301 yards and five touchdowns and ran for another in defeat of Culver City.

• Dylan Elmer, Irvine University: The junior set a school record with 341 yards passing and three touchdowns in win over Glenn.

• Brady Annett, Corona del Mar: Passed for 233 yards and two touchdowns in defeat of Trabuco Hills.

• Michael Gonzalez, South Gate: Was five-of-seven passing for 202 yards and one touchdown and ran for two touchdowns in win over Legacy.

• Luke Fahey, Mission Viejo: Passed for 234 yards and three touchdowns and ran for two touchdowns in win over Chaparral.

• Brady Bretthauer, Valencia: Passed for 193 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 101 yards and two touchdowns in defeat of Saugus.

• Brady Smigiel, Newbury Park: Completed 17 of 23 passes for 284 yards and four touchdowns in win over Ventura.

• Travis Frazier, Esperanza: Completed 10 of 13 passes for 213 yards and three touchdowns in win over Peninsula.

RECEIVING

• Cruz McMullens, Irvine University: Caught six passes for 216 yards and one touchdown in defeat of Glenn.

• Jacob Kerekes, South Torrance: Caught 13 passes for 262 yards and two touchdowns in win over West Torance.

• Kristian Leslie, Hamilton: Caught 16 passes for 125 yards and one touchdown in loss to Pacifica.

• Ben Harris, Servite: Caught three touchdown passes in defeat of St. Paul.

• Lenny Ibarra, Los Alamitos: Caught three touchdown passes from Colin Creason in win over Calabasas.

• Matthew Curry, Newbury Park: Made 12 catches for 120 yards in defeat of Ventura.

DEFENSE

• Derrick Johnson II, Murrieta Valley: Had two interceptions in defeat of San Clemente.

• Thomas Jones, Long Beach Wilson: Made two interceptions in win over Long Beach Millikan.

• Darren Panton, Carson: Recovered a fumble, made an interception in win over St. Pius X-St. Matthias.

• Hector Gonzalez, Van Nuys: Made six tackles, had two sacks and forced a safety in win over San Fernando.

SPECIAL TEAMS

• La’Brenten Wilson, Cerritos: Had an 80-yard punt return for touchdown in win over Hacienda Heights Wilson.

• Landon Armenta, La Serna: Made 42-yard field goal and had the game-winning touchdown catch in upset of Edison.

• Isaiah Danns, Servite: Returned an interception for a touchdown in win over St. Paul.