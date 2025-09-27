High school football top performers in the Southland
-
-
-
- Share via
A look at the top performers from high school football across the Southland during Week 5.
RUSHING
• Ceasar Reyes, Garfield: Rushed for 259 yards in 20 carries and scored four touchdowns in win over Huntington Park.
• Jeremiah Watson, Murrieta Valley: Rushed for 204 yards and two touchdowns in defeat of San Clemente.
• Christopher Martin, Oak Hills: Rushed for 152 yards and one touchdown in a win over Bishop Amat.
• Jesus Arellano, Century: Rushed for 193 yards and had three catches for 71 yards in win over Loara.
• Matix Frithsmith, Hart: Had 131 yards rushing and three touchdowns and caught three passes for 52 yards in defeat of Golden Valley.
• Johnny Rivera, Mary Star: The sophomore carried the ball 40 times for 217 yards and four touchdowns in loss to Palisades.
• Melion Busano, Eagle Rock: Scored four touchdowns, three rushing and one receiving, in win over Marquez.
PASSING
• Taylor Lee, Oxnard Pacifica: Completed nine of 10 passes for 215 yards and four touchdowns in win over Hamilton.
• Wyatt Brown, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame: Passed for 301 yards and five touchdowns and ran for another in defeat of Culver City.
• Dylan Elmer, Irvine University: The junior set a school record with 341 yards passing and three touchdowns in win over Glenn.
• Brady Annett, Corona del Mar: Passed for 233 yards and two touchdowns in defeat of Trabuco Hills.
• Michael Gonzalez, South Gate: Was five-of-seven passing for 202 yards and one touchdown and ran for two touchdowns in win over Legacy.
• Luke Fahey, Mission Viejo: Passed for 234 yards and three touchdowns and ran for two touchdowns in win over Chaparral.
• Brady Bretthauer, Valencia: Passed for 193 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 101 yards and two touchdowns in defeat of Saugus.
• Brady Smigiel, Newbury Park: Completed 17 of 23 passes for 284 yards and four touchdowns in win over Ventura.
• Travis Frazier, Esperanza: Completed 10 of 13 passes for 213 yards and three touchdowns in win over Peninsula.
RECEIVING
• Cruz McMullens, Irvine University: Caught six passes for 216 yards and one touchdown in defeat of Glenn.
• Jacob Kerekes, South Torrance: Caught 13 passes for 262 yards and two touchdowns in win over West Torance.
• Kristian Leslie, Hamilton: Caught 16 passes for 125 yards and one touchdown in loss to Pacifica.
• Ben Harris, Servite: Caught three touchdown passes in defeat of St. Paul.
• Lenny Ibarra, Los Alamitos: Caught three touchdown passes from Colin Creason in win over Calabasas.
• Matthew Curry, Newbury Park: Made 12 catches for 120 yards in defeat of Ventura.
DEFENSE
• Derrick Johnson II, Murrieta Valley: Had two interceptions in defeat of San Clemente.
• Thomas Jones, Long Beach Wilson: Made two interceptions in win over Long Beach Millikan.
• Darren Panton, Carson: Recovered a fumble, made an interception in win over St. Pius X-St. Matthias.
• Hector Gonzalez, Van Nuys: Made six tackles, had two sacks and forced a safety in win over San Fernando.
SPECIAL TEAMS
• La’Brenten Wilson, Cerritos: Had an 80-yard punt return for touchdown in win over Hacienda Heights Wilson.
• Landon Armenta, La Serna: Made 42-yard field goal and had the game-winning touchdown catch in upset of Edison.
• Isaiah Danns, Servite: Returned an interception for a touchdown in win over St. Paul.