The Times’ top 25 high school football rankings
A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland:
Rk. School (record) result; Next game; last week ranking
A look at how the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared this week:
1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (5-0) did not play; at JSerra, Friday; 1
2. SIERRA CANYON (5-0) did not play; vs. Gardena Serra, Friday; 2
3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (4-1) did not play; vs. Eastvale Roosevelt, Thursday; 3
4. MATER DEI (4-1) did not play; vs. Orange Lutheran at Orange Coast College, Friday; 4
5. MISSION VIEJO (5-1) def. Chaparral, 36-21; vs. Long Beach Poly, Friday; 5
6. SANTA MARGARITA (3-2) lost to Bishop Gorman, 14-0;, at Servite, Friday; 6
7. LOS ALAMITOS (7-0) def. Calabasas, 48-21; vs. Edison at SoFi Stadium, Oct. 16; 7
8. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-2) did not play; vs. Mater Dei at Orange Coast College, Friday; 8
9. VISTA MURRIETA (5-0) def. Oceanside El Camino, 38-12; at Chaparral, Friday; 9
10. SERVITE (4-1) def. St. Paul, 49-18; vs. Santa Margarita at Santa Ana Stadium, Friday; 10
11. DAMIEN (5-0) did not play; vs. Rancho Cucamonga, Friday; 11
12. SAN JUAN HILLS (4-1) did not play; at Corona del Mar, Friday; 13
13. BEAUMONT (4-1) did not play; vs. Redlands, Friday; 14
14. JSERRA (3-2) did not play; vs. St. John Bosco, Friday; 15
15. GARDENA SERRA (3-2) did not play; at Sierra Canyon, Friday; 16
16. DOWNEY (4-1) did not play; at Mayfair, Friday; 17
17. CORONA DEL MAR (5-0) def. Trabuco Hills, 35-13; vs. San Juan Hills, Friday; 18
18. OXNARD PACIFICA (5-0) def. L.A. Hamilton, 42-14; vs. Oaks Christian, Friday; 19
19. MURRIETA VALLEY (4-1) def. San Clemente, 26-14; at Norco, Friday; 20
20. YORBA LINDA (4-1) did not play; at Villa Park; Friday; 21
21. LEUZINGER (4-1) def. Hawthorne, 59-6; at Inglewood, Friday; 22
22. EDISON (4-2) lost to La Serna, 23-21; vs. Summit, Thursday; 12
23. PALOS VERDES (3-2) did not play; vs. Culver City, Friday; 23
24. CREAN LUTHERAN (5-0) did not play; at Foothill, Saturday; 24
25. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (3-2) def. Culver City 57-14, vs. Loyola, Friday; 25