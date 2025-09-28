The Times’ top 25 high school football rankings

Quincy Hearn (12) leaps up to celebrate a touchdown with teammate Troy Trejo in No. 25 Sherman Oaks Notre Dame’s win over Culver City on Friday night.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland:

Rk. School (record) result; Next game; last week ranking

A look at how the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared this week:

1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (5-0) did not play; at JSerra, Friday; 1

2. SIERRA CANYON (5-0) did not play; vs. Gardena Serra, Friday; 2

3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (4-1) did not play; vs. Eastvale Roosevelt, Thursday; 3

4. MATER DEI (4-1) did not play; vs. Orange Lutheran at Orange Coast College, Friday; 4

5. MISSION VIEJO (5-1) def. Chaparral, 36-21; vs. Long Beach Poly, Friday; 5

6. SANTA MARGARITA (3-2) lost to Bishop Gorman, 14-0;, at Servite, Friday; 6

7. LOS ALAMITOS (7-0) def. Calabasas, 48-21; vs. Edison at SoFi Stadium, Oct. 16; 7

8. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-2) did not play; vs. Mater Dei at Orange Coast College, Friday; 8

9. VISTA MURRIETA (5-0) def. Oceanside El Camino, 38-12; at Chaparral, Friday; 9

10. SERVITE (4-1) def. St. Paul, 49-18; vs. Santa Margarita at Santa Ana Stadium, Friday; 10

11. DAMIEN (5-0) did not play; vs. Rancho Cucamonga, Friday; 11

12. SAN JUAN HILLS (4-1) did not play; at Corona del Mar, Friday; 13

13. BEAUMONT (4-1) did not play; vs. Redlands, Friday; 14

14. JSERRA (3-2) did not play; vs. St. John Bosco, Friday; 15

15. GARDENA SERRA (3-2) did not play; at Sierra Canyon, Friday; 16

16. DOWNEY (4-1) did not play; at Mayfair, Friday; 17

17. CORONA DEL MAR (5-0) def. Trabuco Hills, 35-13; vs. San Juan Hills, Friday; 18

18. OXNARD PACIFICA (5-0) def. L.A. Hamilton, 42-14; vs. Oaks Christian, Friday; 19

19. MURRIETA VALLEY (4-1) def. San Clemente, 26-14; at Norco, Friday; 20

20. YORBA LINDA (4-1) did not play; at Villa Park; Friday; 21

21. LEUZINGER (4-1) def. Hawthorne, 59-6; at Inglewood, Friday; 22

22. EDISON (4-2) lost to La Serna, 23-21; vs. Summit, Thursday; 12

23. PALOS VERDES (3-2) did not play; vs. Culver City, Friday; 23

24. CREAN LUTHERAN (5-0) did not play; at Foothill, Saturday; 24

25. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (3-2) def. Culver City 57-14, vs. Loyola, Friday; 25