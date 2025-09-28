Prep talk: Calabasas student Elie Samouhi plays national anthem on guitar

Calabasas High School senior Elie Samouhi performs the national anthem on his electric guitar during a high school football game.

Calabasas High senior Elie Samouhi, who considers himself a music producer, performer and writer of songs, got to do his own two-minute concert in front of fans on Friday night before the Los Alamitos-Calabasas football game.

He played the national anthem on his electric guitar. And it was good.

Like a coach trying to give his student confidence, Samouhi’s teacher kept telling him before he began, “You got this.”

I keep looking for unique things offered at high school snack bars. This is great at Calabasas on a hot night. pic.twitter.com/A8fO46A0a5 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 27, 2025

You could see how much he enjoyed the spotlight during the rendition.

Samouhi said he’s been playing guitar since he was 5. He’s 18 and hopes to attend USC or NYU.

It was another positive experience during high school sports competition.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.