Prep talk: Orange Lutheran vs. JSerra is the flag football game of the year

It’s the game of the year in high school flag football.

On Tuesday at 5:45 p.m. at Orange Lutheran, the unbeaten Lancers (18-0) take on unbeaten JSerra (19-0) in a game that should attract a large crowd and produce a memorable matchup.

Orange Lutheran and quarterback Makena Cook are the defending Division 1 flag football champions. JSerra, bolstered by a group of talented freshmen, have been surging and preparing for this showdown. Freshman quarterback Katie Meier and freshman receiver Ava Irwin get to test themselves on a big stage.

No Southern Section team has come closer than 14 points when playing JSerra. Orange Lutheran’s toughest game was an overtime win over Dos Pueblos, which hasn’t lost since.

There will be a rematch on Oct. 9 at JSerra and perhaps a third meeting in the playoffs.

But this game should do wonders for flag football as some of the top athletes in the sport show their passion and talent.

