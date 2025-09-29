Advertisement
The Times’ City Section top 10 high school football rankings

Carson quarterback Chris Fields.
(Nick Koza)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
This week’s City Section top 10 high school football rankings by The Times:

1. BIRMINGHAM (2-3): Patriots take 49-game winning streak against City Section teams into the start of West Valley League play.

2. CARSON (3-3): Colts upset St. Pius X-St. Matthias with the help of some sit-out transfer students becoming eligible.

3. PALISADES (5-0): Dolphins finally get tested by Mary Star and show they can run the ball when needed in comeback victory.

4. SAN PEDRO (2-4): Pirates put up good fight before losing to unbeaten Laguna Beach.

5. BANNING (4-2): It’s regroup time after back to back losses to Palos Verdes and Redondo Union.

6. GARFIELD (3-2): Ceasar Reyes keeps rolling up big yards on the ground.

7. KENNEDY (4-1): Golden Cougars face Panorama on Friday in Valley Mission League.

8. EAGLE ROCK (3-2): Offensive line protects QB Liam Pasten in win over Marquez.

9. KING/DREW (4-1): Golden Eagles, aided by sit-out period transfers, have become Coliseum League favorites.

10. VENICE (2-3): Gondoliers open Western League play against unbeaten University.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

