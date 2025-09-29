The Times’ City Section top 10 high school football rankings
This week’s City Section top 10 high school football rankings by The Times:
1. BIRMINGHAM (2-3): Patriots take 49-game winning streak against City Section teams into the start of West Valley League play.
2. CARSON (3-3): Colts upset St. Pius X-St. Matthias with the help of some sit-out transfer students becoming eligible.
3. PALISADES (5-0): Dolphins finally get tested by Mary Star and show they can run the ball when needed in comeback victory.
4. SAN PEDRO (2-4): Pirates put up good fight before losing to unbeaten Laguna Beach.
5. BANNING (4-2): It’s regroup time after back to back losses to Palos Verdes and Redondo Union.
6. GARFIELD (3-2): Ceasar Reyes keeps rolling up big yards on the ground.
7. KENNEDY (4-1): Golden Cougars face Panorama on Friday in Valley Mission League.
8. EAGLE ROCK (3-2): Offensive line protects QB Liam Pasten in win over Marquez.
9. KING/DREW (4-1): Golden Eagles, aided by sit-out period transfers, have become Coliseum League favorites.
10. VENICE (2-3): Gondoliers open Western League play against unbeaten University.