The Times’ City Section top 10 high school football rankings

This week’s City Section top 10 high school football rankings by The Times:

1. BIRMINGHAM (2-3): Patriots take 49-game winning streak against City Section teams into the start of West Valley League play.

Highlights of Birmingham 255-pound Kevin Hawkins playing defensive end and QB against Harvard-Westlake courtesy Interscholastic Films. pic.twitter.com/i319WqomqN — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 29, 2025

2. CARSON (3-3): Colts upset St. Pius X-St. Matthias with the help of some sit-out transfer students becoming eligible.

3. PALISADES (5-0): Dolphins finally get tested by Mary Star and show they can run the ball when needed in comeback victory.

4. SAN PEDRO (2-4): Pirates put up good fight before losing to unbeaten Laguna Beach.

5. BANNING (4-2): It’s regroup time after back to back losses to Palos Verdes and Redondo Union.

6. GARFIELD (3-2): Ceasar Reyes keeps rolling up big yards on the ground.

7. KENNEDY (4-1): Golden Cougars face Panorama on Friday in Valley Mission League.

8. EAGLE ROCK (3-2): Offensive line protects QB Liam Pasten in win over Marquez.

9. KING/DREW (4-1): Golden Eagles, aided by sit-out period transfers, have become Coliseum League favorites.

10. VENICE (2-3): Gondoliers open Western League play against unbeaten University.