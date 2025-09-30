Prep talk: Bryce Williams, 6 feet 8, 270 pounds, excels in a new sport
-
-
-
- Share via
Bryce Williams, a 6-foot-8, 270-pound center for Harvard-Westlake’s basketball team, had a talk with coach David Rebibo. He hadn’t played football since seventh grade and wanted to give it a try as a senior.
“Coach Rebibo and I talked about it, and he thought it would be good for me,” Williams said.
With Rebibo’s blessing, Williams joined the football team and now could become a very good football prospect the way he is using his body and agility at offensive tackle this season.
“Needs technique work but solid,” Orange Lutheran offensive line coach Chris Ward said when asked to evaluate a video of Williams’ pass protection last week against Birmingham.
Williams looks gigantic during pregame warm-ups compared to his teammates. He said he gave up football pre-COVID to focus on basketball. His size alone should cause college football recruiters to take a look. As he gains experience, who knows what kind of a future he might have in football.
This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.