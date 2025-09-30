Prep talk: Bryce Williams, 6 feet 8, 270 pounds, excels in a new sport

Bryce Williams (79) is a 6-foot-8, 270-pound offensive tackle for Harvad-Westlake in his first year of prep football.

Bryce Williams, a 6-foot-8, 270-pound center for Harvard-Westlake’s basketball team, had a talk with coach David Rebibo. He hadn’t played football since seventh grade and wanted to give it a try as a senior.

“Coach Rebibo and I talked about it, and he thought it would be good for me,” Williams said.

With Rebibo’s blessing, Williams joined the football team and now could become a very good football prospect the way he is using his body and agility at offensive tackle this season.

6-8 Bryce Williams. Not bad at all blocking. pic.twitter.com/yeBem4ZLOO — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 28, 2025

“Needs technique work but solid,” Orange Lutheran offensive line coach Chris Ward said when asked to evaluate a video of Williams’ pass protection last week against Birmingham.

Williams looks gigantic during pregame warm-ups compared to his teammates. He said he gave up football pre-COVID to focus on basketball. His size alone should cause college football recruiters to take a look. As he gains experience, who knows what kind of a future he might have in football.

