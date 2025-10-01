How flag football helped reenergize a veteran coach

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

In the spring of 2020, Doug Caines was burned out and finished coaching football.

“The COVID season probably broke me,” he said.

He had been head coach at Dos Pueblos High since 2018. He had been head coach at Santa Barbara from 2012-14. He remained at Dos Pueblos as a media arts teacher and focused on his own kids.

Then, in 2023, he was approached about becoming the girls’ flag football coach in the first season of the sport. It changed his life.

“Honestly, I’ve never had this much fun coaching football,” he said. “Man is it fun. The girls are just coachable and want to play and most are other athletes first.”

Dos Pueblos flag football receiver Brooklyn Hedricks, left, and quarterback Kacey Hurley. (Michael Owen Baker/For The Times)

That feeling of fun, players wanting to learn and parents watching to enjoy the game instead of worrying about college recruiters best describes the third season of flag football. Everyone realizes this purity probably won’t last for long. Players are already getting offered flag football scholarships to colleges. High schools have started to seek out players.

Yet for now, the participants are enjoying just having the chance to play a sport that used to be reserved for boys.

“Before freshman year, I had never played and never heard of it,” said star Dos Pueblos receiver/defensive back Brooklyn Hendricks, whose father, George, is head baseball coach and also an assistant flag coach.

Dos Pueblos head coach Doug Caines, center, talks with his players during halftime. (Michael Owen Baker/For The Times)

She was a travel ball player for years in softball. Her parents spent lots of time and money taking her to games around the country. Guess what has happened in her junior year of high school?

“Softball was my best sport, but flag football honestly is my best,” she said. “To get a scholarship offer is crazy.”

Dos Pueblos is 18-2 and part of a strong group of teams from Ventura County and the Santa Barbara area ready to challenge the powerful teams in Orange County. Dos Pueblos’ took 18-1 Orange Lutheran to overtime before losing.

“That was the most intense game I’ve played in,” Hendricks said. “It was such a battle back and forth. It was so much fun.”

Besides Hendricks, who has more than 30 interceptions in her flag football career, quarterback Kacey Hurley has been a key contributor. Last season Hurley was the center snapping the ball to the quarterback. Now she’s the one firing spirals, with 49 touchdown passes so far.

The regular season ends on Oct. 15. The playoffs are Oct. 21, 25, 28 and Nov. 1 with the championship games on Nov. 8.

Caines has been revitalized and rejuvenated.

“It’s been magical,” he said. “The first year was so fun. No expectations. Everything was new — the first game, the first touchdown, the first interception. We’ve been able to keep that going.”

Based on Caines’ coaching experience, a real trend in the coming years could be veteran 11-man football coaches switching to flag football to get back to the days of players learning from scratch and appreciating every moment at practice and games.

Meanwhile, the players will keep having strange dances before and after games, applying eyeblack like it’s makeup and, most of all, having fun playing a sport that isn’t their main one but could be one day.

“This team has great chemistry,” Hendricks said. “There’s never any drama. We have a good set of coaches, We focus on having more fun. We love a win. That’s great. But it’s more of a family.”