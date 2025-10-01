Advertisement
Three-time Olympic gold medalist Melissa Seidemann is new girls’ water polo coach at Orange Lutheran

Melissa Seidemann raises her right arm with the ball to take a shot.
Melissa Seidemann from U.S. shoots and scores during the Tokyo Olympic Games. She’s the new girls’ water polo coach at Orange Lutheran.
(Gary Ambrose / For The Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Orange Lutheran hopes it has struck gold by hiring three-time gold medalist Melissa Seidemann to be its new girls’ water polo coach.

She is considered one of the best women water polo athletes in U.S. history, having played on gold medalist teams in 2012, 2016 and 2020. She has coached youth players and was an assistant at UC Irvine.

Three-time gold medalist Melissa Seidemann is the new girls water polo coach at Orange Lutheran.
(Chris Cornish)
“I am incredibly honored and excited to be named the girls water polo head coach at Orange
Lutheran,” Seidemann said in a statement released by the school. “This program has a strong tradition of excellence, and
I am eager to become a part of the community and build on that legacy. While our shared love for the game will unite us, my hope is to support each athlete in learning, growing, and reaching their full potential. I cannot wait to get started and see what we can accomplish together.”

