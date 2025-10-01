Prep talk: Unbeaten Marshall turns to quarterback Nathaniel Cadet

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Junior quarterback Nathaniel Cadet, who has a 4.5 grade-point average, is so passionate about football at Marshall High that the coaches sometimes have to order him to go home or they won’t be able to leave school.

“He’s one of those kids we have to beg to leave,” first-year head coach Jose Razo said. “I can’t name anyone who works harder. The kid has a drive I’ve never seen.”

Cadet tutors players on academics and football. His contributions have been key in Marshall going 6-0 entering its Northern League opener against host Eagle Rock on Friday. Cadet has passed for 691 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Weeks 1-3 highlights. More to come!https://t.co/O3sthMzr28 — Nathaniel Cadet (@Nate_Cadet) September 22, 2025

Razo has his own interesting story. He’s a 2007 Marshall graduate who spent 17 years as an assistant coach under three head coaches before getting the job this season. The Barristers have wins over Glendale, Sylmar, Contreras, Belmont, L.A. Jordan and Jefferson.

Advertisement

Eagle Rock will present the toughest challenge yet with its outstanding quarterback Liam Pasten and coach Andy Moran, who used to coach at Marshall and is the Barristers’ all-time winningest coach. Razo played for Moran, who has a 12-0 record against his former school.

Cadet gets to be in the spotlight to show off his strong arm. “Sometimes our guys can’t catch it because he throws so hard,” Razo said.

Before the varsity game, two of the league’s top flag football teams will play at 5 p.m.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.