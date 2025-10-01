Advertisement
High School Sports

This week’s top high school football games

Crenshaw High quarterback Danniel Flowers sets up to make a pass.
Quarterback Danniel Flowers has led Crenshaw High to a 4-1 start this season.
(Robert S. Helfman)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist Follow

A look at two of this week’s top high school football games in the Southland:

THURSDAY

Eastvale Roosevelt (3-2) at Corona Centennial (4-1), 7:30 p.m.

Centennial tries to give coach Matt Logan his 300th career victory. Roosevelt is on a three-game winning streak, but the Huskies are headed to another Division 1 playoff berth. The pick: Centennial.

FRIDAY

Dorsey (2-3) at Crenshaw (4-1), 7 p.m.

Playing without coach Robert Garrett (administrative leave), Crenshaw continues to show resilience behind quarterback Danniel Flowers. This is a key Coliseum League opener because the winner figures to face King/Drew to decide the league title. Dorsey needs to get the ball to its playmakers, led by Stafon Johnson Jr. The pick: Dorsey.

More to Read

High School SportsSports

Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement