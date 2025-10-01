A look at two of this week’s top high school football games in the Southland:

THURSDAY

Eastvale Roosevelt (3-2) at Corona Centennial (4-1), 7:30 p.m.

Centennial tries to give coach Matt Logan his 300th career victory. Roosevelt is on a three-game winning streak, but the Huskies are headed to another Division 1 playoff berth. The pick: Centennial.

FRIDAY

Dorsey (2-3) at Crenshaw (4-1), 7 p.m.

Playing without coach Robert Garrett (administrative leave), Crenshaw continues to show resilience behind quarterback Danniel Flowers. This is a key Coliseum League opener because the winner figures to face King/Drew to decide the league title. Dorsey needs to get the ball to its playmakers, led by Stafon Johnson Jr. The pick: Dorsey.