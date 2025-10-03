Two touchdowns in first half help Crenshaw defeat Dorsey

Crenshaw wide receiver Deance’ Lewis makes a touchdown catch while defended by Dorsey’s Deuce Johnson. Lewis had five catches for 77 yards in the win.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

With Dorsey grad Mustard providing a rousing halftime concert aided by a Super Bowl-like sound system and Nike supplying players with much-appreciated sports apparel, the rivalry football game between host Crenshaw and Dorsey on Friday night was both loud and hip. The school colors blue and green were worn proudly by both sides.

On the field, Crenshaw (5-1) came away with a 12-8 victory on the strength of a 25-yard interception return for a touchdown by Kyion Rattler and a 20-yard touchdown reception by Deonce’ Lewis, both in the first half, for a 12-0 halftime lead.

Crenshaw’s Kyion Rattler returns interception for touchdown. Crenshaw 6, Dorsey 0. pic.twitter.com/SkWhP5QMan — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 4, 2025

Lewis provided a spark with big catch after big catch from quarterback Danniel Flowers. Lewis had five receptions for 77 yards.

This was a Coliseum League opener to determine which team might be able to give King/Drew competition for first place. Dorsey (2-4) hadn’t scored in its previous two games before Makhi McCluster ran three yards for a touchdown late in the third quarter.

Advertisement

Absent from the game was Crenshaw coach Robert Garrett, who missed his first Dorsey-Crenshaw game since he took over as head coach in 1988. Garrett is on administrative leave, receiving full pay and assigned to home. He went to Friday’s Sierra Canyon-Gardena Serra game in Chatsworth to watch a couple players on both teams with Crenshaw ties, including the brother of former Crenshaw standout De’Anthony Thomas.

Garrett’s longtime assistants have been running the team, with Terrence Whitehead the interim coach.

Deonce’ Lewis 20-yard TD catch. 6:13 left in second. Crenshaw 12, Dorsey 0 pic.twitter.com/OJbPSZj58r — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 4, 2025

“We miss him so much,” Lewis said of Garrett, who prepared the team through the summer. “That’s all we play for. Without him, none of this is possible. We have to keep going. The other coaches are stepping up. I’m very proud of them.”

As long as Garrett eventually returns as head coach, every Crenshaw victory this season will count toward his pursuit of 300 career victories, according to CalHiSports.com. He’s at 295 career wins, the winningest coach in City Section history. But when his administrative leave will be resolved remains uncertain.

Advertisement

For now, Crenshaw is progressing. The team that struggled with player turnout in recent years had 30 players on Friday listed as suiting up. Three players from eight-man power Animo Robinson have made an impact in the transition to 11-man football.

“They’re great add ons,” Lewis said.

Jeremiah Alexander was playing drums in the Crenshaw band last year. Look at him with sack. pic.twitter.com/8PRsmjlXBO — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 4, 2025

Also contributing has been sophomore defensive lineman Jeremiah Alexander, who was playing drums in the school band at this time last year. Garrett got him to come out, and Alexander had a sack before being taken out because of an injury.

Dorsey put the pressure on Crenshaw in the second half behind two sacks from Saul Avila-Machado.

Advertisement

Crenshaw got the ball back clinging its 12-8 lead with 4:53 left and was able to run out the clock thanks to clutch completions by Flowers to De’Andre Kirkpatrick for nine yards and Lewis for 20 yards.

Party at Crenshaw High School. It’s Mustard. pic.twitter.com/9dClsGGJhC — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 4, 2025

Lewis said it was “cool” that Mustard performed at halftime, but he and his teammates were too busy with football to listen. “We have to show the City is still alive,” he said.