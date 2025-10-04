Prep talk: The best view for a high school football game in Southern California

Standing at the top of the football stadium at Santa Barbara City College comes with a spectacular beach view during Bishop Diego High football games.

If high school football coaches want to please their parents and fans, schedule a road game with Bishop Diego, which plays its home games at Santa Barbara City College, a destination that offers one of the most spectacular stadium views in California.

From the top of La Playa Stadium, you can see the beach, palm trees and many boats in the harbor. You can rent a bike to explore the bike lanes around town and along the beach or take a short walk to the many restaurants, bars and coffee shops along main street.

The sun reflecting off clouds at Santa Barbara City College on Thursday night. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

Across the street from the stadium is free 90-minute parking so you can eat at Brophys Bros. or walk to the pier and try other restaurants.

The view from Santa Barbara City College includes boats and palm trees at the Santa Barbara Harbor. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

Just sitting on a bench at the top of the stadium to watch high school football and the surrounding view is something unique and invigorating in a state that has many spectacular views.

Bishop Diego improved to 6-0 on Thursday night with 43-16 win over Camarillo in its Marmonte League opener. Tua Rojas passed for four touchdowns. The Cardinals have home games remaining against Simi Valley on Oct. 17 and Oxnard Pacifica on Oct. 31.

