High school football: Saturday’s scores

High school football scores
By Los Angeles Times staff

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

SOUTHERN SECTION

Epsilon League

Crean Lutheran 40, Foothill 14

Hacienda League

Los Altos 21, South Hills 7

INTERSECTIONAL

Viewpoint 31, Sacramento Kennedy 16

8-MAN

SOUTHERN SECTION

Coast Valley League

Cuyama Valley 54, San Luis Obispo Classical Academy 50

Express League

Avalon 62, Vista Meridian 0

Heritage League

Lancaster Desert Christian 26, Santa Clarita Christian 14

Hi-Lo League

Immanuel Christian 50, Frazier Mountain 16

Lancaster Baptist 64, Lone Pine 28

Trona 56, Mojave 14

Nonleague

Chadwick 50, Pasadena Poly 6

Faith Baptist 41, Cate 6

