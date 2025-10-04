High school football: Saturday’s scores
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
SOUTHERN SECTION
Epsilon League
Crean Lutheran 40, Foothill 14
Hacienda League
Los Altos 21, South Hills 7
INTERSECTIONAL
Viewpoint 31, Sacramento Kennedy 16
8-MAN
SOUTHERN SECTION
Coast Valley League
Cuyama Valley 54, San Luis Obispo Classical Academy 50
Express League
Avalon 62, Vista Meridian 0
Heritage League
Lancaster Desert Christian 26, Santa Clarita Christian 14
Hi-Lo League
Immanuel Christian 50, Frazier Mountain 16
Lancaster Baptist 64, Lone Pine 28
Trona 56, Mojave 14
Nonleague
Chadwick 50, Pasadena Poly 6
Faith Baptist 41, Cate 6