High school football top performers in the Southland

Crenshaw wide receiver Deance’ Lewis (11) celebrates his touchdown with tight end De’Andre Kirkpatrick (10) against Dorsey.

A look at the top performers from high school football across the Southland during Week 5.

RUSHING

• Jeremiah Watson, Murrieta Valley: Rushed for 254 yards and five touchdowns in win over Norco.

• Matix Frithsmith, Hart: Rushed for 142 yards and two touchdowns, caught five passes for 100 yards and one touchdown and returned kickoff 82 yards for touchdown in win over West Ranch.

• Demanie Bell, Westlake: Rushed for 190 yards in 12 carries and scored three touchdowns in win over Rio Mesa.

• Malaki Davis, Corona Centennial: The sophomore rushed for 139 yards and three touchdowns and caught one touchdown pass in win over Roosevelt.

• Gabe Villa, Bishop Diego: Rushed for 133 yards and two touchdowns and caught another touchdown in win over Camarillo.

• Trevor Schneider, Chaparral: Gained 128 yards rushing in win over Vista Murrieta.

• Francis Saporito, Sunny Hills: Rushed for 152 yards and one touchdown and passed for two touchdowns in win over Marina.

• Jeremiah Hugee, Los Angeles: Rushed for 107 yards and three touchdowns in win over West Adams.

PASSING

• Star Thomas, Orange: The sophomore passed for 313 yards and six touchdowns in a win over Fountain Valley.

• Jaden Jefferson, Cathedral: Passed for 412 yards and six touchdowns and rushed for two touchdowns in win over St. Paul.

• Luke Fahey, Mission Viejo: Passed for 329 yards and two touchdowns in win over Long Beach Poly.

• Tua Rojas, Bishop Diego: Had touchdown passes of 38, 62, 27 and 33 yards vs. Camarillo.

• Julian Medina, Norco: Passed for 349 yards and six touchdowns in loss to Murrieta Valley.

• Ryan Rakowski, Palos Verdes: Passed for four touchdowns in win over Culver City.

• DJ Mitchell, La Habra: Passed for 221 yards and three touchdowns and ran for a score in win over El Dorado.

• Brady Annett, Corona del Mar: Completed 18 of 23 passes for 272 yards and four touchdowns in win over San Juan Hills.

• Thaddeus Breaux, Hamilton: Passed for 270 yards and three touchdowns in win over Fairfax.

• Donovan Shirley, Salesian: Passed for 298 yards and six touchdowns in win over Cantwell-Sacred Heart.

RECEIVING

• Bryce Vasquez, La Habra: Had 10 catches for 151 yards and two touchdowns vs. El Dorada.

• Deance’ Lewis, Crenshaw: Made five receptions for 77 yards and one touchdown in win over Dorsey.

• Blake Wong, Norco: Had 11 catches for 278 yards and five touchdowns vs. Murrieta Valley.

• Alijah Royster, Oxnard Pacifica: Caught four passes for 103 yards and one touchdown in win over Oaks Christian.

DEFENSE

• Isaiah Phelps, Oxnard Pacifica: Had six solo tackles and 13 assists vs. Oaks Christian.

• Zeelen Shatswell, Golden Valley: Had two interceptions in win over Castaic.

• Saul Avila-Machado, Dorsey: Contributed two sacks in loss to Crenshaw.

• Havon Finney Jr. and Myles Baker, Sierra Canyon: Each returned an interception for a touchdown in win over Gardena Serra.

• Jalen Flowers, Redondo Union: Made an interception, returned a kickoff for a touchdown and caught a touchdown pass vs. Culver City.

• DJ Clanton, Mater Dei: Had two sacks in win over Orange Lutheran.

SPECIAL TEAMS

• Carter Sobel, Sierra Canyon: Made three field goals in his season debut vs. Gardena Serra.

• LeHenry Solomon, Chaminade: Returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown in win over Bishop Amat.

• Mason Miller, Leuzinger: Had 88-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in win over Inglewood.