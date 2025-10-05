Advertisement
High School Sports

The Times’ top 25 high school football rankings

Coach Jason Negro of No. 1-ranked St. John Bosco High watches his team warm up for a game.
Coach Jason Negro of No. 1-ranked St. John Bosco.
(Craig Weston)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland:

Rk. School (record) result; Next game; last week ranking

1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (6-0) def. JSerra, 70-21; vs. Orange Lutheran at Orange Coast Coll., Friday; 1

2. SIERRA CANYON (6-0) def. Gardena Serra, 30-0; vs. Chaminade, Friday; 2

3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (4-1) def. Eastvale Roosevelt, 62-20; vs. Vista Murrieta, Friday; 3

4. MATER DEI (5-1) def. Orange Lutheran, 25-10; vs. Santa Margarita at Santa Ana Stadium, Friday; 4

5. MISSION VIEJO (6-1) def. Long Beach Poly, 56-7; vs. San Clemente, Oct. 17; 5

6. SANTA MARGARITA (4-2) def. Servite, 17-7; vs. Mater Dei at Santa Ana Stadium, Friday; 6

7. LOS ALAMITOS (7-0) did not play; vs. Edison at SoFi Stadium, Oct. 16; 7

8. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-3) lost to Mater Dei, 25-10; vs. St. John Bosco at Orange Coast Coll., Friday; 8

Advertisement

9. CORONA DEL MAR (6-0) def. San Juan Hills, 33-10; vs. Newport Harbor, Saturday; 17

10. SERVITE (4-2) lost to Santa Margarita, 17-7; vs. JSerra at Cerritos College, Friday; 10

11. BEAUMONT (5-1) def. Redlands, 58-0; at Cajon, Friday; 13

12. OXNARD PACIFICA (6-0) def. Oaks Christian, 17-13; vs. St. Bonaventure, Friday; 18

13. MURRIETA VALLEY (5-1) def. Norco, 55-45; vs. Chaparral, Friday; 19

14. VISTA MURRIETA (5-1) lost to Chaparral, 28-20; at Corona Centennial, Friday; 9

15. DAMIEN (5-1) lost to Rancho Cucamonga, 24-22; at Etiwanda, Friday; 11

16. SAN JUAN HILLS (4-2) lost to Corona del Mar, 33-10; vs. Yorba Linda, Friday; 12

17. JSERRA (3-3) lost to St. John Bosco, 70-21; vs. Servite at Cerritos College, Friday; 14

18. GARDENA SERRA (3-3) lost to Sierra Canyon, 33-0; vs. Loyola at SoFi Stadium, Thursday; 15

Advertisement

19. DOWNEY (5-1) def. Mayfair, 33-14; vs. La Mirada, Friday; 16

20. YORBA LINDA (5-1) def. Villa Park; 28-7; at San Juan Hills, Friday; 20

21. LEUZINGER (5-1) def. Inglewood, 43-32; vs. Palos Verdes at SoFi Stadium, Friday ; 21

22. EDISON (5-2) def. Summit, 21-10; vs. Los Alamitos at SoFi Stadium, Oct. 16; 22

23. PALOS VERDES (4-2) def. Culver City, 48-7; vs. Leuzinger at SoFi Stadium, Friday; 23

24. CREAN LUTHERAN (6-0) def. 40-14); at El Dorado, Friday; 24

25. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (4-2) def. Loyola, 35-10; at Bishop Amat, Friday; 25

More to Read

High School SportsSports

Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement