The Times’ top 25 high school football rankings
-
-
-
A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland:
Rk. School (record) result; Next game; last week ranking
1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (6-0) def. JSerra, 70-21; vs. Orange Lutheran at Orange Coast Coll., Friday; 1
2. SIERRA CANYON (6-0) def. Gardena Serra, 30-0; vs. Chaminade, Friday; 2
3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (4-1) def. Eastvale Roosevelt, 62-20; vs. Vista Murrieta, Friday; 3
4. MATER DEI (5-1) def. Orange Lutheran, 25-10; vs. Santa Margarita at Santa Ana Stadium, Friday; 4
5. MISSION VIEJO (6-1) def. Long Beach Poly, 56-7; vs. San Clemente, Oct. 17; 5
6. SANTA MARGARITA (4-2) def. Servite, 17-7; vs. Mater Dei at Santa Ana Stadium, Friday; 6
7. LOS ALAMITOS (7-0) did not play; vs. Edison at SoFi Stadium, Oct. 16; 7
8. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-3) lost to Mater Dei, 25-10; vs. St. John Bosco at Orange Coast Coll., Friday; 8
9. CORONA DEL MAR (6-0) def. San Juan Hills, 33-10; vs. Newport Harbor, Saturday; 17
10. SERVITE (4-2) lost to Santa Margarita, 17-7; vs. JSerra at Cerritos College, Friday; 10
11. BEAUMONT (5-1) def. Redlands, 58-0; at Cajon, Friday; 13
12. OXNARD PACIFICA (6-0) def. Oaks Christian, 17-13; vs. St. Bonaventure, Friday; 18
13. MURRIETA VALLEY (5-1) def. Norco, 55-45; vs. Chaparral, Friday; 19
14. VISTA MURRIETA (5-1) lost to Chaparral, 28-20; at Corona Centennial, Friday; 9
15. DAMIEN (5-1) lost to Rancho Cucamonga, 24-22; at Etiwanda, Friday; 11
16. SAN JUAN HILLS (4-2) lost to Corona del Mar, 33-10; vs. Yorba Linda, Friday; 12
17. JSERRA (3-3) lost to St. John Bosco, 70-21; vs. Servite at Cerritos College, Friday; 14
18. GARDENA SERRA (3-3) lost to Sierra Canyon, 33-0; vs. Loyola at SoFi Stadium, Thursday; 15
19. DOWNEY (5-1) def. Mayfair, 33-14; vs. La Mirada, Friday; 16
20. YORBA LINDA (5-1) def. Villa Park; 28-7; at San Juan Hills, Friday; 20
21. LEUZINGER (5-1) def. Inglewood, 43-32; vs. Palos Verdes at SoFi Stadium, Friday ; 21
22. EDISON (5-2) def. Summit, 21-10; vs. Los Alamitos at SoFi Stadium, Oct. 16; 22
23. PALOS VERDES (4-2) def. Culver City, 48-7; vs. Leuzinger at SoFi Stadium, Friday; 23
24. CREAN LUTHERAN (6-0) def. 40-14); at El Dorado, Friday; 24
25. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (4-2) def. Loyola, 35-10; at Bishop Amat, Friday; 25